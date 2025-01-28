Bruins Offer Local 2027 DL
The UCLA Bruins are going after yet another in-state 2027 prospect at the defensive line position. They offer 2027 defensive lineman Montana Toilolo, he announced via social media on Monday.
Currently a sophomore at Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California, Toilolo was an integral piece to the Monarchs' perfect 13-0 record, state championship run, and No. 1 national ranking by MaxPreps. He is currently unrated by 247Sports but certainly will be as his high school career progresses.
There are already several programs that are seeking to gain Toilolo's commitment as he has already garnered 10 total offers. Alongside the Bruins are teams such as Missouri, Miami, Arizona State and Washington just to name a few. As a 6-3, 260-pound sophomore, he has tremendous upside.
The Cal Bears and Bruins are the only two in-state schools to have offered Toilolo so far. His hometown is just a crosstown drive of less than 50 miles to UCLA's campus, giving them an upper hand over other schools. Proximity to home is a major factor when gaining commitments.
If Toilolo were to commit, he would mainly work alongside one of the Bruins' newest assistants, defensive line coach Jethro Franklin. He was the former interim defensive line coach for the Bruins back in 1999 and has been involved in collegiate and professional coaching for nearly 35 years.
UCLA has now offered a total of seven defensive linemen in the 2027 class, all hailing from the state of California. They have put a strong emphasis on recruiting that position from within and seeking to earn commitments from some of the state's finest players on the defensive front.
From what Toilolo has released on tape so far, he displays a quickness off the line with strong lateral agility. He can work side to side faster than most high school sophomores and proves that his upper body strength will help to move blockers to the wayside. His physicality is quite impressive at his age.
The Bruins will likely keep a keen eye on Toilolo's progression and success throughout his Mater Dei career, hoping to earn his commitment over the next year or two. He would be a perfect fit for a UCLA defense that allowed the fifth-least amount of yards per game on the ground (96.2 ypg).
