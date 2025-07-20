BREAKING: UCLA Ousted by Washington For 3-Star CB
Three-star 2026 Oakland (Calif.) McClymonds cornerback Rahsjon Duncan announced his commitment to the Washington Huskies on Sunday, opting for them over UCLA, Arizona and Arizona State, he told Brandon Huffman of 247Sports.
The Bruins were thought to be a close second for the high-three-star all the way until the end, when 247Sports gave the Huskies seven Crystal Ball Predictions to land Duncan. This is yet another recruiting battle UCLA lost to Washington.
The Bruins have engaged in countless battles with each of these programs during their 2026 recruiting campaign. They've most notably beaten out the Huskies for four-star Washington defensive lineman David Schwerzel, but lost out on them for four-star California running back Brian Bonner.
Washington has been one of UCLA's most prominent recruiting foes this year and it may come down to them again.
DeShaun Foster has built up one of UCLA's best recruiting classes in recent memory, landing 23 pledges for the 21st recruiting class in the nation after landing four- and three-star defensive linemen Carter Gooden and Marcus Almada.
Greg Biggins, national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, evaluated Duncan in June. Here's what he had to say about what Washington is getting in the defensive back:
"Duncan is on the short list when talking about the most physical defensive backs out West. He’s a pure corner but hits like a safety and with his frame and play style, we could easily see him grow in to the position. Shows excellent cover instincts and hits like a truck in run support. His versatility is definitely a strength and not only is he capable of playing anywhere in the secondary, he’s skilled enough at receiver to play at the Power 4 level on offense as well. An explosive athlete who shows both initial quickness and the top end speed to sprint past a secondary. A two time Oakland Section Champion in the 100m and 200m and his speed definitely shows up on the football field. When you look at his frame and length, along with his physicality and ball skills, Duncan has one of the highest ceilings of any defensive back prospect in the region."
