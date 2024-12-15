Bruins Take Tough Hit on the Recruiting Trail
UCLA was in the running to add another standout prospect to its class of 2025 recruiting class.
Earlier this month, it was reported that UCLA had made former JUCO cornerback Keshawn Davila's final three schools. Davila had been one of the top JUCO prospects in the class of 2025 and would have been a huge addition for the Bruins.
Unfortunately for UCLA, Davilia committed to Arkansas on Saturday, posting his announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Davila was ranked the No. 1 JUCO cornerback in his class by 247Sports, ESPN and On3.
The former Northwest Mississippi Community College cornerback recently helped lead his team to a Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference (MACCC) title.
Davila was an All-MACCC North First Team honoree for the 2024 season. He totaled 25 tackles, one for a loss, seven pass breakups and three interceptions in 12 games this past season.
It seemed UCLA would have been a great fit for Davila, who had admiration for soon-to-be UCLA secondary coach Demetrice Martin when Martin was recruiting the JUCO prospect while he was coaching at Michigan State.
But Davila has decided to be a Razorback, and the Bruins will have to continue to look to make gains both on the recruiting trail and in the transfer portal.
The Bruins had a solid National Signing Day on Dec. 4 but has yet to land a commitment in the portal.
With Martin returning to the coaching staff, UCLA should add some solid defensive backs in the near future.
UCLA is still looking to establish a foundation on the recruiting trail with DeShaun Foster at the helm, but Foster is confident that will eventually happen.
"I got a late start on the '25 class, but the talent that we got and being able to flip guys, that's pretty exciting," Foster said on National Signing Day. "It's just showing you what we could do once we really get in there. ... Recruiting is going to come. This is a great university. You got to want to come here. So, we just have to make it visible to guys and just let them know, like, coming around here, being around this program, and you will want to jump in."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.