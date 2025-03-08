Bruins in Final Four to Land 2025 No. 1 Prospect
The UCLA Bruins are nearing the end of the recruiting process for 2025 five-star and No. 1 overall prospect Aaliyah Chavez as she has narrowed her commitment decision down to just four schools.
On3 revealed Chavez's finalists on Friday -- UCLA, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas Tech and Texas.
Chavez hails from Lubbock, Texas, hence her interest in the Red Raiders amongst other schools that are very close in proximity. UCLA is the farthest from her hometown by a long shot, but not many people turn away an opportunity to go to college in paradise.
The 5-9 point guard rightfully made the McDonalds All-American roster this season and is far and away the top prospect in his class across the entire nation. She will be making her commitment decision later this month on March 25.
247Sports' Brandon Clay did a deep dive on Chavez and what has made her into the top player in the 2025 recruiting class. He sees her as a main, go-to guard a the next level that could provide an immense impact on whatever team she decides to join.
"Rated as the No. 1 player in the class, Chavez is a prolific yet efficient scoring option at the guard position," Clay wrote.
"She can play on the basketball or off though she might be best suited to be a primary lead guard in college. Chavez gets her shot off as easily as any high school guard I can remember dating back to the days of Kelsey Mitchell as a prep prospect.
"A five-star guard, Chavez has legitimate shooting range to 25 feet with the ability to get into the teeth of the defense on a consistent basis to make a shot or find a corner shooter."
The Bruins held the No. 1 national ranking for a majority of this past year, finishing the regular season, 27-2 and 16-2 in Big Ten play. They will luckily avoid losing any notable guards next season due to graduation, but adding Chavez to an already veteran team can keep them atop the nation next year.
Chavez was named the 2025 Jersey Mike's Naismith Girls' High School Player of the Year on Friday.
