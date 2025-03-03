Bruins Fall in Latest National Rankings
The No. 4 UCLA Bruins (27-2, 16-2) have once again fallen back in the AP national rankings across college women's basketball. Following last Saturday's rivalry loss to the No. 2 USC Trojans (26-2, 17-1), the Bruins dropped back to No. 4 in the nation but still have a path to a top seed in March.
With the Bruins still being one of the four best teams in the country, they would still be considered for one of the four No. 1 seeds in the upcoming NCAA Tournament. Despite the two losses, UCLA has proved this season that they are deserving of being a top team come tournament time.
UCLA dominated a large majority of the Big Ten but was unable to get over the hump of the Trojans, as its only two losses this season came against USC. There is a very good chance that the Bruins will cruise through much of the upcoming Big Ten tournament and may face their crosstown foe again.
There is a very good chance that the two rivals square off in the Big Ten Tournament, but the result may or may not have an impact on tournament seeding.
If No. 5 South Carolina (27-3, 15-1) wins the SEC tournament, the Bruins would most likely need to win their respective conference tournament to earn a No. 1 seed. No. 6 Notre Dame (25-4, 16-2) is hot on their tail and could skip over both the Bruins and Gamecocks if things work in the Irish's favor.
It is obviously frustrating to be on the cusp of even receiving a top seed in March Madness when the Bruins are tied for the least amount of losses in the country with two. They are one of three teams in the country with just two losses and may be the only one that does not receive a top seed.
Simply put, UCLA controls its own destiny. If it is able to reach the Big Ten championship game, it will most likely square off for a third time this season against its hated rival. If it is able to pull out its first conference championship since 2006, it will surely be one of the top four seeds.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.