Cronin Was in Attendance for Showdown Between Two UCLA Targets
UCLA men's basketball coach Mick Cronin has been busy leading his program to a strong start to the 2024-25 season, but as is necessary for collegiate coaches, recruiting is still on his mind.
Cronin was in attendance for the highly-anticipated matchup between Roosevelt and St. John Bosco in Monday's Classic at Damien Platinum Division Championship.
The showdown featured two UCLA targets -- class of 2025 guard Brayden Burries from Roosevelt and class of 2026 forward Christian Collins from St. John Bosco.
The contest was everything it was expected to be, as the game came down to the wire, with Roosevelt narrowly winning, 56-55.
Burries went off for a double-double, scoring 24 points while bringing down 10 rebounds. He also dished out four assists.
Meanwhile, Collins nearly finished with a double-double of his own, posting 20 points and nine rebounds.
Burries is one of the best players in the nation. The five-star prospect is ranked the No. 2 class of 2025 recruit in California, the No. 2 combo guard in his class and the No. 11 overall prospect in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
UCLA offered Burries in June of 2023.
The Bruins have three other five-star 2025 recruits -- small forwards Koe Peat and Isiah Harwell, and center Chris Cenac Jr. Harwell and Cenac have both committed to Houston, while Peat's recruitment is still open.
Collins is one of the top recruits in his respective class as well. The junior forward is a five-star prospect and is ranked the No. 6 class of 2026 prospect in California, the No. 2 power forward in his class and the No. 9 overall prospect in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
UCLA offered Collins in October.
The Bruins have yet to land a prospect from neither the class of 2025 or the class of 2026.
With both Burries and Collins being Los Angeles-area natives, UCLA obviously has an advantage in its pursuit of the prospects, but of course, there is a ton of competition.
UCLA signed just two recruits from the class of 2024-- Trent Perry and Eric Freeny, both of whom were in-state prospects.
