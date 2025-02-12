EXCLUSIVE: What UCLA Target Jalayne Miller Looks for in Schools
Deciding on a school is tough for a high school recruit, as where you ultimately end up will determine your growth not only as a player, but as a person.
Class of 2026 three-star offensive lineman Jalayne Miller will have to make that decision in the near future, and it's not one he'll be making lightly.
Miller was recently offered by UCLA offensive line coach Andy Kwon, inserting the Bruins into a very competitive pool of schools pursuing the Desert Edge High School (Arizona) standout.
"I've heard things about the Bruins, culturally-wise and stuff like that, they have a strong football culture," Miller told me. "He [Kwon] explained to me that, down there, being a Bruin, and football-wise, it means a lot. And it's not every day they give everybody offers. They're very specific ... can't just be about football. Also have to know, academically, you can keep up at the college there."
But Miller is "specific," too. He knows the significance of the choice he ultimately makes and the impact it will have on his life.
There a few key factors Miller considers while looking at schools,
"Communication is, of course, No. 1," Miller said. "Making sure that not just me, but my parents are comfortable. Because I know it's a big deal for them sending their kid off to a school and just trusting another man, essentially, to develop their son into the man that they would love to see. And then, second, I would say how they would develop me, not just as a football player ... but just also as a man and a good civilian to society. And then, for three, is education, because that's also a big part of what a look for in schools. And also on my parents' list, too."
Miller is ranked the No. 2 class of 2026 recruit in Arizona, per the 247Sports Composite rankings, and there's no question why when you watch his film.
"I would love to say my strengths are my feet," Miller said. "I would say I'm pretty fast. I was going to run the 100 this year. I would say I can keep up with some of the skill guys. I used to play basketball. I played a lot of sports growing up. I was a big kid, but I definitely was fast.
"My hands -- of course, my hand placement could be better -- but I would have say I have quick hands, quick powerful hands. I work hard in the weight room, making sure my body's top shape to perform, and then, lastly, I would say probably my IQ. Out on the field, I would say I have really good vision, reading the defense a little bit and looking out on the field and seeing my assignment and my objective.
Miller has one season of high school football left and has some official visits coming up this summer.
