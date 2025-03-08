UCLA Target, Local Five-Star EDGE Reclassifies
Another high-level UCLA target has reclassified, narrowing the timetable UCLA has to recruit him.
Richard Wesley, star edge rusher at Sierra Canyon, has reclassified from the class of 2027 to the class of 2026, per multiple reports that surfaced on Friday.
Wesley, a five-star prospect, is now ranked the No. 2 edge rusher in his new class and the No. 3 class of 2026 prospect in California.
UCLA offered Wesley back in October.
The prospect has also received offers from Georgia, Florida State, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Oregon, Texas A&M, USC, Washington, Arizona State, North Carolina, Cal and Miami (FL), among others.
Below is 247Sports national recruiting analyst Gregg Biggins' evaluation of Wesley from August:
"Wesley is the top prospect in the state and will battle for top overall recruit in the national '27 class. He’s the best edge prospect to come out of California since Kayvon Thibodeaux from the class of 2019. At the same stage, Wesley is bigger, just as athletic and plays with a more consistent motor than Thibodeaux.
"He's all of 6-5, 255 pounds and is coming off a strong freshman year where he totaled 55 tackles and 10 sacks playing against one of the nation’s toughest schedules. He has a basketball background, ran track this off-season and has all the traits you want to see in a next level pass rusher."
This past season, Wesley recorded 44 tackles, 16 for loss, nine sacks, three forced fumbles and two pass deflections.
This news comes just days after Wesley's teammate, four-star cornerback Havon Finney Jr. reclassified from the class of 2027 to 2026.
Finney is also a UCLA target. He is ranked the No. 11 cornerback in the class of 2026 and No. 13 class of 2026 recruit in California, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
With both recruits being local, the Bruins' class of 2026 recruitment has become even more promising.
With official visits lining up for UCLA, perhaps we'll see the two prospects schedule visits to Westwood as well this spring. The Bruins will have to ramp up their recruiting of the pair, as the time to leave an impression has now significantly decreased with their reclassifying.
