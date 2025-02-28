UCLA Football Spring/Summer Official Visits Tracker
It's almost time for official visits again, and UCLA football has a plethora lined up.
The Bruins are in the running for a number of class of 2026 prospects, and how their visits go could play into their final decision.
Here are the official visits UCLA has planned so far:
TE Camden Jensen, Heritage High School (Littleton, Colorado)
Jensen, a four-star tight end, is ranked the No. 1 class of 2026 recruit in Colorado and No. 17 tight end in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
UCLA is one of his top seven schools. He will visit the Bruins from May 16-18.
LB Ezaya Tokio, Oceanside High School
Tokio is a three-star linebacker who was offered by UCLA last month.
He will visit the Bruins on May 15.
DL Keytron Harris, Nathaniel Narbonne High School
UCLA is one of Harris' top six schools. The three-star defensive lineman was offered by the Bruins last week.
He is set to visit UCLA on May 24.
EDGE Anthony "Poppa" Jones, Crean Lutheran High School
Jones is a local four-star edge rusher. UCLA is one of his top three schools.
He will visit the Bruins from June 6-8.
S CJ Hester, Cocoa High School (Florida)
Hester, a four-star safety, was offered by UCLA earlier this month.
He will visit the program from June 13-15.
LB Joseph Credit, Pearland High School (Texas)
Credit is another UCLA target who has the Bruins as one of his final teams; they are one of his top eight. He is rated a three-star by On3 and Rivals.
Credit will visit UCLA from May 9-11.
OT Kannon Smith, Valor Christian High School (Highlands Ranch, Colorado)
Smith is a three-star offensive tackle. He was offered by the Bruins earlier this month.
Smith is set to visit UCLA from June 6-8.
OT Rex Waterman, Hamilton High School (Chandler, Arizona)
UCLA offered Waterman last month. He is rated a three-star by Rivals and 247Sports.
Waterman will visit UCLA from May 16-18.
ATH Rodney Colton Jr., Newnan High School (Georgia)
Newnan, a four-star ATH, is ranked the No. 13 linebacker in the class of 2026 and the No. 25 class of 2026 recruit in Georgia, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
He was offered by the Bruins earlier this month and will visit UCLA from May 16-18.
DL Kameron Cody, Benedictine Military School (Savannah, Georgia)
Cody is a three-star recruit who was offered by UCLA in October.
He is set to visit the Bruins from May 16-18.
