Tino Sunseri Establishing Bruin Presence in Western Pennsylvania With Flood of Offers
A native of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania and having coached near the region for years, UCLA offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri is attempting to use the same connections he used for Indiana and James Madison in order to recruit Pennsylvania talent to Los Angeles.
According to Nathan Breisinger of Pittsburg Sports Now, Sunseri has begun to flood the Western Pennsylvania region, beginning with an initial five offers. Sunseri is committed to the cause, offering three defensive players and only two players on offense.
Edge rushers Ashton Blatt and Reston Lehman are getting a lot of interest from around the country. Two 6'4 monsters, Lehman has a four-star rating, and Blatt is an improving three-star. Both players are members of the class of 2026.
Kyshawn Robinson, a 5-10 defensive back will be a superstar. One of the most heavily recruited class of 27 players from Pennsylvania, Robinson is a fantastic safety who plays with great anticipation and patience. He does everything right. A fundamental player for the modern game, his skills in coverage and tackling form are extremely impressive for his age. Sunseri visited Robinson personally so Robinson will be a top priority for UCLA.
On the offensive side of the ball, Sunseri offered 6-6, 280-pound offensive lineman Jimmy Kalis. Kalis and Blatt are out of Central Catholic High School.
Sunseri is also looking to poach running back Kemon Spell, a running back already committed to Penn State. A class of 2027 player, there's still a lot of time to get Spell to decommit. However, it is going to take a momentous effort to sway him as he is the No. 1-ranked running back in the country.
Even if Sunseri does not land any recruits, his efforts have built upon connections built up through his travels and his personal connection to the region while expanding the UCLA footprint. The region itself will be difficult to break into but some of the most underrated high school football is occurring in Pennsylvania so there's a lot of talent to go around.
Penn State has a stranglehold on the region as does the Big Ten. Syracuse looks to have continued their efforts, and the rest of the Atlantic Northeast continues to do what they can. With belief behind Bill O'Brien, Boston College may try to expand into the region.
