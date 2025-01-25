UCLA Offers One of Top Class of 2026 Prospects in Colorado

#2GBATG🙌🏽after a talk with @MalloeMalloe I am blessed to receive my 25th D1 offer from @UCLAFootball 🐻🔵🟡🏈Thank you for the opportunity to pursue my passion to ball and to further my studies.Excited to see where this journey takes me #GoBruins #forMAMA #Philippians 4:13 #𝐏³ pic.twitter.com/wq4TXvNRzt