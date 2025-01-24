UCLA to Host Princeton Commit, 3-Star WR
UCLA football is not finished looking to add to its 2025 recruiting class.
One key position the Bruins have yet to land from the class is a wide receiver. Perhaps that could soon change.
According to 247Sports recruiting analyst Blaire Angulo, class of 2025 three-star wide receiver Shane Rosenthal will be visiting UCLA on Friday.
Rosenthal is currently committed to Princeton. He committed to the program back in August.
The prospect was a two-way star at Newbury Park High School, where he caught passes from one of the top quarterbacks in the class of 2026, Brady Smigiel.
UCLA coach DeShaun Foster and Director of Player Personnel Stacey Ford visited Newbury Park High School last week, where they likely left an impression on Rosenthal.
Rosenthal is ranked the No. 76 class of 2025 prospect in California and the No. 143 wideout in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
The recruit also shined as a defensive back for the Panthers.
247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins had evaluated Rosenthal back in April, prior to his senior year:
"We’ve liked Rosenthall for over a year now and he put up video game numbers as a junior. He had 122 catches for 1,947 yards and 21 touchdowns and formed a lethal one-two punch with elite sophomore quarterback Brady Smigiel. He was just as good on the defensive side of the ball with 54 tackles and 12 interceptions, two he returned for touchdowns from his safety position and was the first player in state history with 20+touchdown and 10+ interceptions in the same season. He had personal best times of 11.19-100m last Spring and should easily be able run under an 11.0 this year. At this year’s Under Armour Next All-American Camp, he was as dominant as any receiver in the event, showing elite level quickness off the line, a ton of wiggle in his route running and the long speed to get easy separation down the field. He measured in at a solid 5-10.5, 181 pounds and his 1.62-10 yard and 4.53-40 were among the best in the camp. He’s arguably the most under-recruited player in the state and has easy Power 4 potential."
According to MaxPreps, Rosenthal posted 1,576 yards and 24 touchdowns on 84 receptions in 15 games this past season while also adding 57 tackles and seven interceptions.
He is the all-time leader in career receptions in California high school football history with 324 catches.
