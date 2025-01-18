UCLA Offers Top 2027 Recruit in Utah
UCLA has been aggressive on the recruiting trail this week, extending a number of offers, particularly to members of the class of 2027.
Most recently, it offered the most highly touted prospect of the group, four-star edge rusher Krew Jones.
Jones announced the offer on social media on Friday.
The 6-4, 225-pound pass rusher/tight end hails from Millville, Utah, where he plays for Ridgeline High School. He is ranked the No. 1 class of 2027 prospect in Utah, the No. 10 edge rusher in his class and the No. 66 class of 2027 prospect in the nation.
According to Desecret News, Jones posted 94 tackles and 11.5 sacks this past season while also recording 206 yards and three touchdowns on 12 catches.
Along with the Bruins, Jones has received offers from Oregon, USC, Arkansas, BYU, Baylor, Washington, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Arizona State and Texas A&M, among others.
Jones is the 20th member of the class of 2027 UCLA has extended an offer to.
The others are as follow:
Four-star QB Brady Edmunds
QB Jameson Purcell
WR Quentin Hale
WR Demaje Riley (Committed)
Four-star EDGE Richard Wesley
EDGE T.K. Cunningham
Four-star DL George Toia
DL Sione Felila
DL Elija Harmon
DL Jeremiah Williams
DL Jon Ioane
Four-star LB Taven Epps
Four-star CB Duvay Williams
Four-star CB Havon Finney
CB Jailen Hill
CB Larry Moon III
S Gavin Williams
Recruiting, as is always the case, is going to be crucial for the Bruins this offseason, as Coach DeShaun Foster is looking to establish a foundation as he heads into his second year at the helm.
"I got a late start on the '25 class, but the talent that we got and being able to flip guys, that's pretty exciting," Foster said on the Dec. 4 National Signing Day. "It's just showing you what we could do once we really get in there. ... Recruiting is going to come. This is a great university. You got to want to come here. So, we just have to make it visible to guys and just let them know, like, coming around here, being around this program, and you will want to jump in."
