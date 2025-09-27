Social Media Reacts to Another Tough Loss for the Bruins
The UCLA Bruins went into their Week 5 matchup against the Northwestern Wildcats, looking to right the ship in some way, shape, or form. Former Bruins head coach Deshaun Foster has been relieved, and it was do to the Bruins' poor start. Unfortunately, the blows keep coming.
To begin the game, the Bruins would fall behind to the Wildcats, as they would grab an early lead, 3-0. While the game was still fresh, Bruins fans made their presence known right away on social media, especially since UCLA had once again fallen behind their opponent.
The Bruins looked to respond quickly to their opponents putting points on the board, and they did, but it only came in the form of adding three points, whereas the Wildcats would score 14 in the second quarter, bringing the score to 17-3 at halftime.
Going into the second half of the game, the Bruins knew it would be now or never to put some points on the board and to climb back into the ballgame. The defense showed up in the entire second half, keeping the Wildcats scoreless in their comeback battle.
However, as the Bruins' season has gone, the uphill battle has become too much for the franchise to hold onto. In the third quarter, UCLA scored another three points to push the score to 17-6.
The Bruins kept their comeback going by adding more points, trying to chip away, giving their faithful fans anything to root for. In the fourth quarter, the Bruins defense continued to do its job, as the time kept ticking away.
This Bruins crew may be looked down upon after the firing of their head coach, but with the program looking to get on the right side of things for the first time this season, you could see the fight they brought.
Scoring eight points in the fourth quarter, the Bruins still fell short of the comeback. But if this shows anything, it's that this program won't sit still and let other teams roll by if they have anything to do with it.
The Bruins fell short at the end of the day, with the final score of 17-14, a loss the Bruins can learn from.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.