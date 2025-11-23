Social Media Reacts to UCLA vs Washington
UCLA took on Washington in its final home game of the season. With the game being broadcast nationally, UCLA would still falter 48-14. Not the result Bruins fans were hoping for on senior night.
Social Media Reacts to the 1st Quarter
Fans are ecstatic that Nico Iamaleava is back. He is already starting to make huge plays for the Bruins right out of the gate. However, the drive would end in an incompletion, a turnover on downs.
UCLA's defense has been everywhere this game. Two consecutive punt for the Huskies already, now its time for the offense to capitalize.
Well, the momentum was short-lived; UCLA's Mikey Matthews would fumble on the first play of the drive, setting the Huskies up deep in UCLA territory. The Bruins would hold firm, forcing a field goal,
3-0 Washington.
Social Media React to the 2nd Quarter
UCLA would start off the second quarter, but would put after Titus Mokiao-Atimalala dropped a deep pass that would have been six if he had caught it. The mishaps are adding up.
Washington would march down the field and cap of the drive with a 25-yard touchdown run by Demond Williams Jr.
On the next drive, Nico Iamaleava would fumble while scrambling on third down. Two fumbles from the Bruins already, not what you want to see.
The Huskies would kick another field goal. The UCLA defense has been playing well, given the offense's turnover troubles.
BANG. UCLA gets the turnover that they have needed all game. Hopefully the offense can capitalize.
UCLA would line up for a field goal, but in typical Tim Skipper fashion, it would be a fake. This time it would be a fumble, returned for a Washington touchdown.
Iamaleava has been catching some serious flak for his performance so far.
Social Media Reacts at Half Time
At halftime, the Bruins trailed 20-0 after a terrible first-half offensive performance. Social media sounds off.
Social Media React to the 3rd Quarter
The Bruins would start the second half with back-to-back punts, and Washington would extend the lead to 27-0 right away.
To make matters worse, Nico Iamaleava would get injured following a sack.
After punting once again, the Huskies would score again off of an 18-yard Dezmen Roebuck touchdown grab.
Luke Duncan on his first drive would lead UCLA to their first touchdown of the game, off of a 37-yard Mikey Matthews touchdown catch.
Social Media Reacts to the 4th Quarter
UCLA trails 34-7 at the fourth quarter, its not looking good.
UCLA would stop Washington on fourth down, still things are looking bad.
WOW. UCLA forces a fumble on the punt, returning it for a touchdown. Social Media Reacts:
Social Media Reacts to the Final Score
The Bruins would be put away after another Washington touchdown, making the final score 48-14.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.