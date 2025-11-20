UCLA Must Stop These Three Key Huskies Players
After getting blown out by No.1 Ohio State last week, a loss that ended their hopes of reaching a bowl game, UCLA now shifts its focus to a challenging matchup against Washington.
With UCLA’s future front and center, this matchup serves as a measuring stick for how the Bruins compare to the rest of the Big Ten.
Here are three Washington playmakers who have a real chance to spoil UCLA’s senior night.
1. Demond Williams Jr. | Quarterback
A lot of the Huskies' success this year can be attributed to how good a year the sophomore quarterback, Demond Williams Jr, is having. UCLA will need to figure out how to slow down a dual-threat quarterback of this caliber.
This season, Williams Jr. has thrown for 2,508 yards and 17 touchdowns with just five interceptions. He’s been just as effective on the ground, rushing for 512 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 4.5 yards per carry.
One of the biggest issues this season for UCLA has been its lackluster pass rush and run defense, two things Williams Jr can take advantage of easily. If the Bruins hope to slow him down, these issues must be addressed.
2. Jonah Coleman | Running Back
One of Washington’s biggest playmakers — and the player who can hurt the Bruins the most — is running back Jonah Coleman, the heartbeat of the Huskies’ offense.
Coleman has led the Huskies in all rushing categories to this point. This season, Coleman has rushed for 645 yards (leads team), 13 touchdowns (leads team), as well as an impressive 4.9 yards per carry (leads team, min 20 carries). In the passing game, he has also added 335 yards and two touchdowns.
If UCLA can figure out how to slow down the senior back, this game could go the Bruins way.
3. Denzel Boston | Wide Receiver
One of the Huskies' hottest players in recent times has been Denzel Boston, who in the last three games has been excellent, pulling in 22 passes on 286 yards and two scores.
Boston is the leading receiver for the Huskies this season, racking up 52 passes, 730 yards, and eight touchdowns. He has been a considerable contributor to Williams Jr's breakout season.
The Bruins have actually fared well against opposing No. 1 receivers this season. Last week, against a stacked Ohio State receiving corps, UCLA held the Buckeyes’ leading receiver to just 40 yards. Their most impressive showing came against No. 2 Indiana, when they limited Elijah Sarratt to only two catches for six yards.
The key to this matchup will be winning in the trenches — something UCLA has struggled with for much of the season. On the flip side, the Bruins have excelled at limiting big-name receivers, a strength that will be crucial against Washington’s playmakers in particular.
