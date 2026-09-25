Why UCLA's Nico Iamaleava Finally Has Chance To Break Through

Nico Iamaleava is one of the most talented players on this UCLA roster, and he may hold the key to the Bruins reaching their ceiling this season.

As the Bruins gear up for some more difficult competition, the situation in front of Iamaleava seems like his best opportunity to perform well, arguably in his career.

Stable Wide Receiver Rotation

Sep 19, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Landon Ellis (11) scores on a 6-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So far this season, Iamaleava hasn’t had the privilege of running with the same wide receiver unit across all three games, until now. In Week One against Cal, Landon Ellis left the contest early with an injury, which forced him to also miss the San Diego State game. The same thing happened to Mikey Matthews, who left the San Diego State game early and did not play last week against Purdue. Matthews will miss the remainder of the season.

So far, the only constants have been Brian Rowe and Semaj Morgan, and now most of the long-term receivers with whom Iamaleava has a connection will be active against Maryland. The only receiver who may still miss time is Aidan Mizell, who was listed as questionable in the initial injury report.

Time Equals Trust

Sep 19, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Semaj Morgan (4) scores on a 27-yard touchdown pass against the Purdue Boilermakers in the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The other component that should help out Iamaleava’s game is simply time. He has had three weeks to get into a groove, and we finally saw major progress last week against Purdue. Let’s hope three weeks were enough for the game to start moving slowly enough for Iamaleava to hit his potential in the tougher stretches of conference play coming up.

We’ve seen progress in the trust between Iamaleava and his receivers over the last week or so, particularly with Rowe and Morgan. With Landon Ellis and Leland Smith starting to get productive as well, it’s encouraging that all hands will be on deck this week.

He Can Now Lean on a Run Game

Sep 12, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA running back Wayne Knight (3) celebrates after completing a touchdown during the second half against San Diego State at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perhaps the biggest relief for Iamaleava is that he doesn’t have to carry the pressure of this team by himself. UCLA has arguably the best run game in the Big Ten, and with such a reliable unit to lean on, Iamaleava can thrive as the secondary attack weapon for this offense.

For UCLA to win, he doesn’t need to throw for 300+ yards and multiple touchdowns, as evidenced by the last three wins. All Iamaleava has to do is trust the ground game, get the team in and out of the huddle, and manage from there. He has the talent to make plays when they’re needed, but without the weight of carrying an offense, it could allow him to play free.