Taking a Look at UCLA's 2026 Recruiting Class

With Early National Signing Day about a month away, here's a look at how UCLA's 2026 is shaping up.

Max Dorsey

UCLA's interim head coach Tim Skipper celebrates after a Bruins touchdown against Michigan State during the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.
UCLA's interim head coach Tim Skipper celebrates after a Bruins touchdown against Michigan State during the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
UCLA has had a tumultuous 2026 recruiting cycle. After starting strong, things went south quickly when the Bruins parted ways with DeShaun Foster. Following Foster's firing, 12 commits in the class decommitted from the program, leaving the Bruins with one of the worst classes among Power Four schools.

Interim head coach Tim Skipper and general manager Khary Darlington have worked to rebuild the class and have made steady progress in recent weeks. With Early National Signing Day right around the corner, here's a look at UCLA’s 2026 class up to this point. 

UCLA's 2026 Recruiting Class

As of today, the Bruins’ class currently ranks No. 73 in the country according to 247Sports, with 13 commits. Here's a look at those players, their star ratings, and where they are from.

*Note: All star-ratings come from 247Sports.

Nico Iamaleav
Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) looks for an open receiver in the second quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

Quarterbacks

N/A

Running Backs

N/A

Wide Receivers

UCLA footbal
Oct 4, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer (3) celebrates with quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Kenneth Moore III, Three-Star, St. Mary's High School (Stockton, California)

Tight Ends

Huson Habermeh
Dec 16, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins tight end Hudson Habermehl (81) catches a short pass fort a touchdown against the Boise State Broncos in the first quarter during the Starco Brands LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Camden Jensen, Three-Star, Heritage High School (Littleton, Colorado)

Offensive Lineman

UCLA footbal
Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive linemen Garrett DiGiorgio (72) and Josh Carlin (54) during the second quarter against the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Micah Smith, Four-Star, Vero Beach High School (Vero Beach, Florida)

Travis Robertson, Three-Star, West Bloomfield High School (West Bloomfield, Michigan)

Giancarlo Cereghino, Three-Star, Campolindo High School (Moraga, California)

Defensive Lineman

Marcus Almada, Three-Star, Tabor Academy (Marion, Massachusetts)

UCLA footbal
Oct 29, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins linebacker Laiatu Latu (15) and defensive lineman Gary Smith III (58) celebrate after a sack of Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) in the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

EDGEs

Carter Gooden, Four-Star, Tabor Academy (Marion, Massachusetts)

Anthony Jone
Michigan State's Jack Velling, right, runs after a catch as UCLA's Anthony Jones attempts the tackle during the first quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Linebackers

Malaki Soliai-Tui, Three-Star, Kahuku High School (Kahuku, Hawaii)

UCLA footbal
Oct 4, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Kyron Hudson (1) is tackled by UCLA Bruins linebacker Jonjon Vaughns (6) during the first half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Matthew Muasau, Three-Star, St. John Bosco High School (Bellflower, California)

Cornerbacks

UCLA footbal
Sep 27, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA;UCLA Bruins defensive back Key Lawrence (4) and defensive back Robert Stafford III (3) defends Northwestern Wildcats wide receiver Hayden Eligon II (80) during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

Justin Lewis, Three-Star, Rancho Cucamonga High School, (Rancho Cucamonga, California)

C.J. Lavender, Three-Star, Mater Dei High School, (Santa Ana, California)

Safeties

Key Lawrenc
Oct 25, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Key Lawrence (4) celebrates after a play during the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Madden Soliai, Three-Star, Kahuku High School (Kahuku, Hawaii)

Logan Hirou, Three-Star, Santa Margarita Catholic High School (Rancho Santa Margarita, California)

What Does UCLA Need to Accomplish For the Rest of the Cycle?

Darlington and the Bruins' recruiting staff have done a fantastic job of adding talent in recent weeks despite not having a permanent head coach.

UCLA has added three players to its 2026 class in the last two weeks, flipping C.J. Lavender from Washington and Travis Robertson from Bowling Green, while regaining a commitment from Matthew Muasau, who had initially decommitted from the program.

UCLA helme
Jul 29, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; A detailed view of UCLA Bruins helmet during Pac-12 Media Day at Novo Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As the cycle continues to wind down, the Bruins have been targeting more flip prospects and are in a solid position to earn one or two more recommits from players who decommitted after Foster was fired.

Adding a quarterback and a running back to the class should be the top priority, as the Bruins currently don't have a player committed at either position. Overall, UCLA should be doing everything it can to add at least three more high school prospects to its 2026 class. 

Tim Skippe
Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper looks up at the video board in the fourth quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

If they can accomplish that, the 2026 cycle will prove to be a massive success for the Bruins, considering the challenges the program faced during the 2025 season.

