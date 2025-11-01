Taking a Look at UCLA's 2026 Recruiting Class
UCLA has had a tumultuous 2026 recruiting cycle. After starting strong, things went south quickly when the Bruins parted ways with DeShaun Foster. Following Foster's firing, 12 commits in the class decommitted from the program, leaving the Bruins with one of the worst classes among Power Four schools.
Interim head coach Tim Skipper and general manager Khary Darlington have worked to rebuild the class and have made steady progress in recent weeks. With Early National Signing Day right around the corner, here's a look at UCLA’s 2026 class up to this point.
UCLA's 2026 Recruiting Class
As of today, the Bruins’ class currently ranks No. 73 in the country according to 247Sports, with 13 commits. Here's a look at those players, their star ratings, and where they are from.
*Note: All star-ratings come from 247Sports.
Quarterbacks
N/A
Running Backs
N/A
Wide Receivers
Kenneth Moore III, Three-Star, St. Mary's High School (Stockton, California)
Tight Ends
Camden Jensen, Three-Star, Heritage High School (Littleton, Colorado)
Offensive Lineman
Micah Smith, Four-Star, Vero Beach High School (Vero Beach, Florida)
Travis Robertson, Three-Star, West Bloomfield High School (West Bloomfield, Michigan)
Giancarlo Cereghino, Three-Star, Campolindo High School (Moraga, California)
Defensive Lineman
Marcus Almada, Three-Star, Tabor Academy (Marion, Massachusetts)
EDGEs
Carter Gooden, Four-Star, Tabor Academy (Marion, Massachusetts)
Linebackers
Malaki Soliai-Tui, Three-Star, Kahuku High School (Kahuku, Hawaii)
Matthew Muasau, Three-Star, St. John Bosco High School (Bellflower, California)
Cornerbacks
Justin Lewis, Three-Star, Rancho Cucamonga High School, (Rancho Cucamonga, California)
C.J. Lavender, Three-Star, Mater Dei High School, (Santa Ana, California)
Safeties
Madden Soliai, Three-Star, Kahuku High School (Kahuku, Hawaii)
Logan Hirou, Three-Star, Santa Margarita Catholic High School (Rancho Santa Margarita, California)
What Does UCLA Need to Accomplish For the Rest of the Cycle?
Darlington and the Bruins' recruiting staff have done a fantastic job of adding talent in recent weeks despite not having a permanent head coach.
UCLA has added three players to its 2026 class in the last two weeks, flipping C.J. Lavender from Washington and Travis Robertson from Bowling Green, while regaining a commitment from Matthew Muasau, who had initially decommitted from the program.
As the cycle continues to wind down, the Bruins have been targeting more flip prospects and are in a solid position to earn one or two more recommits from players who decommitted after Foster was fired.
Adding a quarterback and a running back to the class should be the top priority, as the Bruins currently don't have a player committed at either position. Overall, UCLA should be doing everything it can to add at least three more high school prospects to its 2026 class.
If they can accomplish that, the 2026 cycle will prove to be a massive success for the Bruins, considering the challenges the program faced during the 2025 season.
