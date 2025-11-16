Three Bold Observations From UCLA's 48-10 Loss to Ohio State
The top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes were simply all too much for the Nico Iamaleava-less UCLA Bruins, as the defending champs dominated the Bruins, 48-10, in Columbus.
UCLA's star signal-caller was ruled out the night before the game with a concussion he suffered during their 28-21 loss to Nebraska last week. Prior to the game, interim coach Tim Skipper said they found out about his status Friday night and he informed redshirt sophomore Luke Duncan he'd be starting.
Duncan shook off some early nerves -- delay of game issues -- and finished his first career start tossing 16-for-23 for 154 yards and a touchdown pass to Kwazi Gilmer. Ohio State's defense was dominant, only allowing 68 UCLA rushing yards on 25 carries.
Given the situation, you wouldn't expect UCLA to make this a competitive game, but the Bruins showed some promising stints on both sides of the ball. The defense forced multiple punts and a turnover on downs, and the offense built some positive momentum on drives minus a few signature pre-snap penalties.
With that being said, let's get into three of our boldest observations from an otherwise bleak loss.
1. Luke Duncan was... not that bad
Saturday night primetime on national television and in the defending champion's stadium -- what a way to make your first career collegiate start, right?
Well, odds stacked against him as they were, Duncan wasn't half bad.
The first handful of possessions weren't all that great, admittedly -- Ohio State's stadium pulse rating is among the top in EA Sports College Football 26 for a reason -- but once the redshirt sophomore shook off the clock management woes, he did fine.
As you watched the game, you could progressively see Duncan become more comfortable and decisive in the pocket. He finished the game with a 140.2 passer rating and momentum to build off the rest of the season. Considering the severity of Iamaleava's concussion, Duncan may be starting the last two games.
2. What could have been with UCLA's defense
It's been a common talking point during the second half of this season, but UCLA's defense is continually improving each week.
Despite the gaudy scoring numbers against Indiana and Ohio State, the Bruins have been competing at levels they hadn't reached during the early season defensively. You almost have to wonder where UCLA would be if its defense was competing with this sort of intensity all season.
They would undoubtedly be in a better position around this time of the year, maybe still within reach of attaining bowl eligibility.
3. Brace yourselves for Saturday
Now that this game is behind us, the Bruins have just one home game remaining, and it may be bigger than we all think.
With the looming conversations around UCLA moving its home games to SoFi Stadium, Saturday's Rose Bowl clash could be the last we see the Bruins playing regular season games in Pasadena.
Adding to that, who knows if Nico Iamaleava is going to return next year? The redshirt sophomore detailed coming into the season that he wanted to enter his name into the NFL draft after the season, but given the year he had, there is a pretty good chance he returns.
Saturday may also be the last time Tim Skipper is coaching in the Rose Bowl. Say what you want about UCLA's season, but Skipper did everything he could with everything he had, and then some. The two-time interim coach will undoubtedly be a head coach somewhere, but we're just not too sure it'll be with the Bruins.
