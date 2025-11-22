Three UCLA Seniors Aiming to Leave One Final Mark

UCLA's Jalen Berger runs for a touchdown against Michigan State during the first quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
As UCLA’s seniors prepare for their final outing in blue and gold, they’re looking to deliver one more performance — for the fans who’ve backed them and the scouts who may shape their futures.
The only obstacle in the UCLA seniors' way of accomplishing this is a very tough Washington team looking for any opportunity to spoil their night. Here are three seniors set to make the most significant impact vs the Huskies.
1. Key Lawrence
Oct 25, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Key Lawrence (4) celebrates after a play during the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
Without a doubt, one of UCLA’s biggest defensive weapons this season has been Key Lawrence. Every snap shows the intensity he plays with — he’s operating at 110%, 100% of the time. Lawrence flies to the ball and has been consistently effective doing so.
This season, Lawrence has 61 tackles (37 solo), one interception, two forced fumbles, one pass defended, and a few tackles for loss.
Ohio State Buckeyes running back Bo Jackson (25) runs the ball against UCLA Bruins defensive back Key Lawrence (4) in the first half of the NCAA college football game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. / Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Lawrence has been a major reason UCLA’s secondary has taken a step forward this season. His departure will leave a significant void on the back end of the defense next year.
2. Jalen Berger
UCLA's Jalen Berger runs the ball against Michigan State during the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
UCLA's third leading rusher this season, who has made a splash in the second half of the season, is Jalen Berger. His impact was felt the most against Michigan State when he rushed 12 times for 89 yards and one touchdown, on 7.4 yards per carry, as well as two receiving touchdowns.
This season, the senior has accumulated 281 rushing yards on 68 carries and two touchdowns. In the passing game, he has accounted for 64 yards and two touchdowns on just eight catches,
Oct 19, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Jalen Berger (0) scores on a touchdown reception as Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Robert Longerbeam (7) defends during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
To round out the season for the Bruins, Berger will be an essential piece against Washington and the long-awaited matchup against No.15 USC.
3. Titus Mokiao-Atimalala
Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Titus Mokiao-Atimalala (2) tries to run past Fresno State Bulldogs defensive back Julian Neal (15) during the fourth quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
One of the more under-the-radar Bruins seniors who has been a massive contributor this season is Titus Mokiao-Atimalala, who is currently fourth in receiving for the Bruins and tied at first with Kwazi Gilmer in receiving touchdowns.
On the season, Mokiao-Atimalala has caught 20 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns. His signature game came against Maryland, where he caught six passes for 102 yards.
Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Titus Mokiao-Atimalala runs upfield after catching a short pass from UCLA Bruins quarterback Ethan Garbers (4) during the section quarter against the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
Although Mokiao-Atimalala has taken a back seat to Kwazi Gilmer and Rico Flores Jr. as of late, he will still play a crucial role in helping the Bruins finish the season on a high note.
Full Senior List
Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA running back Anthony Frias II (22) runs for a first down against Michigan State in the fourth quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images
OL
1. Oluwafunto Akinshilo
2. Garrett DiGiorgio
3. Courtland Ford
4. Jalen Hargrove
5. Jaylan Jeffers
6. Noah Pulealii
7. Reuben Unije
8. Caleb Walker
9. Sam Yoon
Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) runs the ball as offensive lineman Sam Yoon (64) provides coverage against Utah Utes linebacker Lander Barton (8) during the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
DL
1. Devin Aupiu
2. Kechaun Bennett
3. Jacob Busic
4. Conor Clyde
5. Michael Sullivan
6. Siale Taupaki
7. Keanu Williams
Oct 7, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Keanu Williams (99) recovers the fumble against the Washington State Cougars during the first half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
RB
1. Jalen Berger
2. Anthony Frias II
UCLA's Jalen Berger runs the ball against Michigan State during the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
TE
1. Hudson Habermehl
2. Jack Pedersen
Oct 12, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins tight end Jack Pedersen (28) catches a pass against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
CB
1. Jamier Johnson
2. Key Lawrence
Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA defensive back Key Lawrence (4) holds a towel with the Michigan State logo after defeating the Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images
OLB / LB
1. JonJon Vaughns (listed as LB)
DL / EDGE
1. Gary Smith II
Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins helmets during pregame warmups before playing the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
WR
1. Kyle Miller
2. Titus Mokiao-Atimalala
3. Ezavier Staples
4. Taitai Li’o Marks
5. Jaedon Wilson
Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Titus Mokiao-Atimalala (2) celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Rico Flores Jr. (1) in the second quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images