Identity of the Bruin's Defensive Moving Forward
Despite the tough loss to Indiana, there’s still plenty for UCLA’s defense to be proud of — and even more to build on. The Bruins’ secondary continues to show flashes of playmaking potential, showing that there might be hope for the Bruins' defense after all.
While the Bruins lost 56-6, there is still hope for the Bruins to turn things around. This starts with the Bruins' secondary building off their game against Indiana.
Signs of Progress
The box score really doesn't tell the tale of the game. The Bruins made things difficult for the Hoosiers' offense, barring a few big plays that allowed the game to get out of hand. Overall, the Bruins' secondary played very well.
For one, the Bruins kept Mendoza in check for most of the game. They forced him to earn every single completion throughout the game. During the game, the Bruins defended six passes and picked off Fernando once, as well as his brother Alberto.
They held Mendoza to a 68.8% completion rate, low considering he was able to put up 49 points on the Bruins. A lot of his success can be attributed to throws made when he had four or more seconds in the pocket to find a receiver.
The Bruins' secondary was also able to shut down the Hoosiers' top two receivers, who, prior to this game, gave opposing defenses a headache. This is a sign that your secondary is doing something right.
Elijah Sarratt caught only two passes for six yards. He was strapped all game, and you could tell it was forcing Mendoza to throw into coverage, creating opportunities for the Bruins to create turnovers. Sarratt is the Hoosier's best receiver, who was primed to have a good game against UCLA.
Second to Sarratt is Omar Cooper Jr, who was a ghost in the game against the Bruins. Cooper Jr has shown all season that when Sarratt is covered, he can be a reliable target for Mendoza. This was not the case against the Bruins. He caught two passes for two yards, absolutely shut down.
UCLA has shown it can rely on its secondary to make big plays. If the defensive line can step up, the Bruins' path to a Bowl Game should be in the cards. The Bruins' secondary is not only underrated but scary.
