Three Defensive Threats From Washington UCLA Must Handle
UCLA is at home, looking to end its final home game of the season with a bang against a very strong Washington team. This game serves as a performance review to see if Jerry Neuheisel and Tim Skipper have a shot at the coaching positions next season with the Bruins.
With UCLA’s bowl hopes officially gone, the Bruins still have plenty to play for — including making a strong impression on recruits who may be weighing their commitment. Here are three Washington defenders who could spoil UCLA's senior night.
1. Alex McLaughlin | Safety
Easily the biggest defensive threat that UCLA needs to watch out for is star safety Alex McLaughlin. He transferred to Washington during the offseason, after receiving a unanimous All-Big Sky first team nod as well as an Associated Press honorable mention All-America with Northern Arizona.
McLaughlin has been lights out for the Huskies this season. This season, McLaughlin has accumulated 73 tackles (50 solo; leads team), two interceptions (one pick-six), and five passes defended.
Nico Iamaleava is trending to play on Saturday; if he can't, the starting job will go to Luke Duncan. Either quarterback needs to be very vigilant about McLaughlin, as he has proven he can change the game on a dime.
2. Jacob Lane | Edge Rusher
Jacob Lane is having his best season as a Husky, and his play has helped turn Washington’s defense into a force to be reckoned with. There’s no doubt he’ll cause problems for whoever lines up at quarterback for UCLA.
At this point of the season, Lane has recorded 32 tackles (19 solo), 3.5 sacks (leads team), and two passes defended. Lane has shown that he could become a premier pass rusher in college football.
Lane could also be a problem for UCLA as the Bruins continue searching for consistency in their run game. The battle in the trenches will decide this matchup, and Lane gives Washington a clear advantage up front.
3. Ephesians Prysock | Cornerback
The 6'4 corner, since transferring from Arizona in 2023, has been the Huskies' most consistent and dangerous cornerbacks. In his sophomore season with Arizona, he earned an All-Pac-12 honor in 2023.
Today, Prysock is still giving opposing quarterbacks trouble. This season, he has recorded 34 tackles (20 solo), six passes defended (leads team), as well as one interception.
His length will be a thorn in UCLA’s side, making him dangerous no matter where he lines up. With Kwazi Gilmer still trying to find his rhythm, Prysock is poised to make things even more difficult for him.
This could be Jerry Neuheisel and Tim Skipper's final game together at the Rose Bowl. If there is any hope to end senior night on a high note, these three players must be addressed.
