Three Gonzaga Players UCLA Must Slow Down

UCLA is looking to upset No. 8 Gonzaga, here are three players standing in their way.

Gonzaga has proven time and time again that they are not a team you can sleep on. The team ranks fifth in the nation in rebounding, and a lot can be attributed to their loaded roster that does not seem to have many weaknesses.

Braden Huff | F

Dec 7, 2025; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Braden Huff (34) is fouled on the drive by North Florida Ospreys forward BJ Plummer (1) in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Braden Huff has been a monster this season, averaging 17.0 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting an incredible 65.6% from the field. Whoever is guarding Huff will have their hands full all night.

As far as weaknesses go, there is his three-point shooting ability. He is shooting just 16.7% from three this season, a career low. However, shooting is not typically his playstyle, meaning UCLA will need to figure out how to put him in those positions.

Dec 7, 2025; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Braden Huff (34) shoots the ball against North Florida Ospreys forward Dalton Gayman (21) in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Getting him to shoot free throws will also be important for the Bruins; he is shooting just 47.1% from the line, another career low. However, the Bruins need to be careful; players getting into foul trouble early will hurt the Bruins more than they will help.

Graham Ike | F

Dec 7, 2025; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Graham Ike points to a fan before a game against the North Florida Ospreys at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Graham Ike creates one of the scariest front courts in the league with Huff. In his last game against Kentucky, he scored 28 points with 10 rebounds while shooting a very good 61.1% from the field.

Overall, this season Graham has been dominant; he is averaging 16.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists while shooting a solid 50.9% from the field. His rebounding sticks out like a sore thumb, something that could really impact UCLA.

Dec 5, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Graham Ike (15) smiles after Kentucky Wildcats calls timeout during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Slowing down his rebounding may be impossible, as Ike has proven to be one of the most physical players in the league. However, if the Bruins can force him into low-percentage shots, there may be a window for UCLA to pull off an upset.

Mario Saint-Supery | G

Dec 7, 2025; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Mario Saint-Supery (17) controls the ball against the North Florida Ospreys in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

The freshman from Spain has really hit the ground running this season. The Zags' best assister and turnover creator, Saint Supery, has really made a name for himself.

The freshman this season is averaging 8.8 points, 5.0 assists, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game while shooting a good 43.9% from the field. While nothing pops out, it is hard for him to make a significant impact due to the others on this list.

Gonzaga guard Mario Saint-Supery (17) brings the ball up the court against Kentucky during their game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What makes Saint-Supery so great is his non-scoring impact. On defense, he can prove to be a problem, especially if he is on Donovan Dent , a player for the Bruins who has been very turnover-prone.

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts to a play during the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game against the Arizona Wildcats at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The Bulldogs can be a very top heavy team, however the Bruins still need to worry about some of the role player, who have proven to become an issue for teams all season.

