Three Gonzaga Players UCLA Must Slow Down
UCLA is looking to upset No. 8 Gonzaga, here are three players standing in their way.
Gonzaga has proven time and time again that they are not a team you can sleep on. The team ranks fifth in the nation in rebounding, and a lot can be attributed to their loaded roster that does not seem to have many weaknesses.
Braden Huff | F
Braden Huff has been a monster this season, averaging 17.0 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting an incredible 65.6% from the field. Whoever is guarding Huff will have their hands full all night.
As far as weaknesses go, there is his three-point shooting ability. He is shooting just 16.7% from three this season, a career low. However, shooting is not typically his playstyle, meaning UCLA will need to figure out how to put him in those positions.
Getting him to shoot free throws will also be important for the Bruins; he is shooting just 47.1% from the line, another career low. However, the Bruins need to be careful; players getting into foul trouble early will hurt the Bruins more than they will help.
Graham Ike | F
Graham Ike creates one of the scariest front courts in the league with Huff. In his last game against Kentucky, he scored 28 points with 10 rebounds while shooting a very good 61.1% from the field.
Overall, this season Graham has been dominant; he is averaging 16.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists while shooting a solid 50.9% from the field. His rebounding sticks out like a sore thumb, something that could really impact UCLA.
Slowing down his rebounding may be impossible, as Ike has proven to be one of the most physical players in the league. However, if the Bruins can force him into low-percentage shots, there may be a window for UCLA to pull off an upset.
Mario Saint-Supery | G
The freshman from Spain has really hit the ground running this season. The Zags' best assister and turnover creator, Saint Supery, has really made a name for himself.
The freshman this season is averaging 8.8 points, 5.0 assists, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game while shooting a good 43.9% from the field. While nothing pops out, it is hard for him to make a significant impact due to the others on this list.
What makes Saint-Supery so great is his non-scoring impact. On defense, he can prove to be a problem, especially if he is on Donovan Dent, a player for the Bruins who has been very turnover-prone.
The Bulldogs can be a very top heavy team, however the Bruins still need to worry about some of the role player, who have proven to become an issue for teams all season.
