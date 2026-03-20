Full Injury Report For UCLA Heading Into First Round

UCLA is set to face UCF in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

A lot of people had question marks surrounding UCLA before Selection Sunday. Donovan Dent and Tyler Bilodeau both went down with injuries during the Big Ten Tournament, which had many people wary about UCLA's ceiling entering the tournament. Here is an official update before tip-off.

Tyler Bilodeau | Probable-Knee

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) and forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) smile during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

In the first game of the Big Ten Tournament, Bilodeau went down with an injury against Rutgers. This injury looked very serious at first, as Bilodeau went down and grabbed his knee. However, he is expected to suit up against UCF even though he is listed as questionable.

He will likely get the starting nod but play limited minutes depending on how well UCLA can set the pace early. If there is an opportunity for him to rest, Mick Cronin will likely send Bilodeau to the bench immediately. His impact will be needed in the later rounds for sure.

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA head coach Mick Cronin talks to forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) during the 2nd half against Illinois at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Even without Bilodeau , UCLA is still a very solid team. They proved this in the win against No. 8 Michigan State, where the Bruins would absolutely slaughter the Spartans. In that game, UCLA led for 83% of the matchup, meaning the Bruins still have what it takes.

Donovan Dent | Probable- Calf

UCLA guard Donovan Dent (2) celebrates a play against Michigan State during the second half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Unfortunately for UCLA, Donovan Dent went out early in the semifinal matchup against Purdue. According to Cronin, Dent could have returned if needed, but this simply was not necessary as UCLA wanted to be at its best for the tournament.

Like the Bilodeau situation, this injury was not very serious. It was just an opportunity for Dent to get a little more rest before the NCAA Tournament . He has been officially cleared to play, and his impact in March cannot be understated.

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) celebrates his teams win against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Many people thought UCLA would crumble in the second half of the Purdue game with Dent out. However, the Bruins actually looked pretty good. They had Purdue on the ropes for most of the second half, and there was even a chance for UCLA to win late in the game. Showing UCLA's bench means business.

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin speaks with the media before a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

With both players expected to suit up in the NCAA Tournament, we can expect them to play limited minutes at first. Even though there has been about a week between when both players were injured, it is still likely that Cronin will want his players fully rested before the tougher competition begins.