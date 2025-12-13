Three Bruins who Must Step Up Against Gonzaga
The Bruins are still looking for their first ranked win of the season. Here are three Bruins who can make this possible against Gonzaga.
It has been 377 days since the Bruins last defeated a ranked opponent. Gonzaga presents a major challenge—one that could extend that drought even further if these three Bruins fail to step up. Here is how these players can prevent a loss.
Donovan Dent | G
Donovan Dent has yet to really show that he was worth all of the offseason hype. While he has had a few notable performances, most recently against Washington, where he was able to score 17, on a decent 46.2% shooting.
The Bruins will rely on Dent to make a massive impact. As discussed earlier, Gonzaga has thrived off opponent turnovers this season—an area where Dent has been prone to mistakes.
If Dent can play a clean game while scoring efficiently, the Bruins should be in business. Dent’s biggest enemy is himself—if he can overcome that, he’s set up for a big night.
Tyler Bilodeau | F
Tyler Bilodeau has been the constant the Bruins have needed this season. In a locker room full of inconsistency, Bilodeau has proven to be the player the Bruins can rely on in big games—this one included.
Gonzaga is full of talent, and it will be up to Bilodeau to match that with his scoring ability. Bilodeau also needs to step up in the rebounding department as the third-highest rebounder on the Bruins, with 4.7 a game.
If Bilodeau can drop at least 20, as well as exceed rebounding expectations, UCLA will be in good shape. If Bilodeau is off his mark in this game, the Bruins will have a long night; that is why it is imperative that he shines in this one.
Eric Dailey Jr | F
Eric Dailey Jr has really stepped up rebounding as of late, minus his abysmal performance against Washington. If you take that game out, Dailey Jr is averaging 7.5 rebounds in his last two against Oregon and Cal.
Dailey Jr will most likely be tasked with defending Graham Ike, the Gonzaga star who is unlikely to slow down against the Bruins. If Dailey Jr can limit Ike and out-rebound him, there is a conversation to be had about Dailey Jr's overall role with the team.
If these three UCLA stars can make a significant impact, the Bruins might be able to pull off an upset that will send a clear message to the rest of the league.
