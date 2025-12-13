Three Bruins who Must Step Up Against Gonzaga

The Bruins are still looking for their first ranked win of the season. Here are three Bruins who can make this possible against Gonzaga.

It has been 377 days since the Bruins last defeated a ranked opponent. Gonzaga presents a major challenge—one that could extend that drought even further if these three Bruins fail to step up. Here is how these players can prevent a loss.

Donovan Dent | G

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) looks on during the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game against the Arizona Wildcats at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Donovan Dent has yet to really show that he was worth all of the offseason hype. While he has had a few notable performances, most recently against Washington, where he was able to score 17, on a decent 46.2% shooting.

The Bruins will rely on Dent to make a massive impact. As discussed earlier, Gonzaga has thrived off opponent turnovers this season—an area where Dent has been prone to mistakes.

Nov 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) is defended by Sacramento State Hornets guard Jahni Summers (4) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

If Dent can play a clean game while scoring efficiently, the Bruins should be in business. Dent’s biggest enemy is himself—if he can overcome that, he’s set up for a big night.

Tyler Bilodeau | F

Dec 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) boxes out Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle (32) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Tyler Bilodeau has been the constant the Bruins have needed this season. In a locker room full of inconsistency, Bilodeau has proven to be the player the Bruins can rely on in big games—this one included.

Gonzaga is full of talent, and it will be up to Bilodeau to match that with his scoring ability. Bilodeau also needs to step up in the rebounding department as the third-highest rebounder on the Bruins, with 4.7 a game.

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) reacts to a play during the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game against the Arizona Wildcats at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

If Bilodeau can drop at least 20, as well as exceed rebounding expectations, UCLA will be in good shape. If Bilodeau is off his mark in this game, the Bruins will have a long night; that is why it is imperative that he shines in this one.

Eric Dailey Jr | F

Nov 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Sacramento State Hornets forward Shaqir O'Neal (8) defends UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Eric Dailey Jr has really stepped up rebounding as of late, minus his abysmal performance against Washington. If you take that game out, Dailey Jr is averaging 7.5 rebounds in his last two against Oregon and Cal.

Dailey Jr will most likely be tasked with defending Graham Ike, the Gonzaga star who is unlikely to slow down against the Bruins. If Dailey Jr can limit Ike and out-rebound him, there is a conversation to be had about Dailey Jr's overall role with the team.

Oct 9, 2025; Rosemont, IL, USA; UCLA head coach Mick Cronin speaks during Big Ten Men’s Basketball Media Days at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | Talia Sprague-Imagn Images

If these three UCLA stars can make a significant impact, the Bruins might be able to pull off an upset that will send a clear message to the rest of the league.

Dec 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) beats Oregon Ducks forward Sean Stewart (13) to a rebound during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

