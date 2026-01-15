UCLA Sends a Message in Win Against Penn State

UCLA would enter this game as the favorites, and they played like it. The Bruins are starting to pick up some really significant momentum heading into the tougher part of their schedule. Great win from the Bruins, here is how they did it.

First Half

Jan 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts after a basket in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Bruins' offense has played terribly, with their only points coming from Eric Dailey Jr.'s free throws. To start the game, the Bruins have committed three turnovers, compared to the Lions' two. Their defense has also struggled to start the game, giving up easy points. 6-2 Penn State with 15:56 left.

UCLA was able to find some momentum following Trent Perry's free throws and Eric Freeney's three-pointer. The defense has also started to heat up with no PSU points since the last update. Hopefully, they can keep this up. 9-6 UCLA with 13:30 left.

Jan 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) soots over Maryland Terrapins guard George Turkson Jr. (11) in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The momentum didn’t last long. UCLA’s defense is starting to show cracks, and Penn State is seemingly hitting everything— a far cry from the Maryland matchup, where the Bruins consistently forced late, rushed shots as the clock expired. If this continues, something has to give. 13-13 with 10:22 left.

It's been a very neck-and-neck matchup, and overall, UCLA hasn't capitalized on Penn State's mistakes. The defense still needs to tighten up a bit more, or this could be a very long night. The offense is also struggling to get anything going. 21-17 Penn State with 6:15 left.

Dec 23, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts on the sidelines in the first half against the UC Riverside Highlanders at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Bruins have really impressed since that last update, playing with a hustle that has been missing all season. UCLA is currently on a 7-0 run, with Bilodeau leading the charge during that time. If UCLA can end the half looking like this they could be on their way to a big win. 24-21 UCLA with 2:57 left.

Still, the Bruins have looked amazing to close out this first half, and have increased their run to 12-0 following some great defensive efforts from Trent Perry. Steven Jamerson has also made a huge impact in the paint, scoring a put-back shot to expand their lead. 29-21 UCLA with 1:02 left.

First Half Score: 29-23

Dec 13, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) reacts to making a basket against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the second half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Second Half

Jan 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34), center Xavier Booker (1), guard Trent Perry (0) and Maryland Terrapins forward Solomon Washington (9) battle for a rebound in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Trent Perry has looked sharp in this one, hitting a three to extend the lead a little bit. However, the defense has started to flicker, allowing Penn State to get some of the momentum back. The Lions have been great at punishing UCLA for lapses in defense. 36-33 UCLA with 16:53 left.

Tyler Bilodeau has really come alive since the last update, scoring five of UCLA's last nine. The defense has also started to look better, however, the Lions scoring ability is just too good, everything they throw up goes in. 47-43 UCLA with 12:51 left.

Jan 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) shoots over Maryland Terrapins forward Elijah Saunders (13) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Bilodeau and Perry have kept the Bruins in this one, both scoring huge points to keep the Bruins afloat. Offensive rebounding has also been a massive factor in the Bruins success; outrebounding Penn State 10-to-1 offensively. 52-50 UCLA with 9:33 left.

Again Trent Perry cannot be stopped, and is proving to Cronin that his starting role should not be temporary, scoring 19 points on 50% shooting. Donovan Dent on the other hand has gone cold, and has yet to see his first points of the game. 11-1 UCLA run, things are looking up. 58-52 UCLA with 7:26 left

Jan 14, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) dribbles the ball as Penn State Nittany Lions guard Dominick Stewart (7) defends during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

The Bruins are in the middle of a 16–3 run and show no signs of slowing down. Trent Perry has been phenomenal, drilling another three to push the lead to 11. On the other end, UCLA’s defense has tightened up significantly, suffocating any momentum from Penn State. 63-52 UCLA with 3:58 left.

Penn State has quietly gotten back into this game, but there might not be enough time for them to come back. UCLA has been good at putting this game out of reach, with Perry still scoring at a consistent rate. Good win by the Bruins. 69-59 with :48.7 left

FINAL SCORE: 71-60 UCLA

Jan 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin instructs players on the court during the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

