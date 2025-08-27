Why Utah is UCLA's Most Important Game This Season
On today's episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, we complete our ranking of UCLA's most important games this season.
To watch today's episode, view below:
We're officially a few days away from UCLA's season opener, and the Bruins are one of the biggest stories in college football.
With a ton of expectations preceding them, let's rank the Bruins' most important games on the schedule, rounding it out with No. 1 -- Week 1 vs Utah.
UCLA's season opener against Utah is, in my opinion, the perfect storm for setting the tone on a new season headlined by massive acquisitions and change. The Bruins are going to be underdogs against the Utes. What better way to announce you're here than starting the season off with a bang?
A win over Utah not only sets the precedent for UCLA football for the rest of the season, but it also gives the Bruins a head start on a pretty favorable first half of the season.
Walk with me. If UCLA defeats Utah to open the season, further confirming the type of team many expect the Bruins to be, there is a realistic path to a 6-1 start, with wins over UNLV, New Mexico and Northwestern in the next three games, a penciled-in loss to Penn State after that, and then favorable matchups against Michigan State and Maryland after that.
It all starts with Week 1.
Analyst Previews Utah
Want to know more about the Utes going into the season? Well, ESPN's Bill Connelly previewed them, here's what he had to say:
"In May, I looked at three types of luck or fortune that could lead to a turnaround (good or bad) the following season and came up with ways to grade teams in each category. For turnovers luck, Utah ranked 121st nationally. For close-game fortune, the Utes ranked 99th. For lineup stability, they ranked 128th. Add those rankings together, and they were quite comfortably the least fortunate team in the power conferences, second worst among all FBS teams (ahead of only Florida Atlantic).
"Even with quarterback Cam Rising injured once again, they began the season 4-0, rising to 13th in SP+ with what ended up being their best defense in five years. But the hits kept coming: They ended up starting four different QBs at least once, along with 11 different receivers and tight ends and eight different linemen. The result: a collapse to 96th in offensive SP+ and a seven-game losing streak that included tight scores of 27-19, 13-7, 17-14, 22-21 and 31-28. They were 40th in SP+ but missed a bowl.
"Long story short: Kyle Whittingham's Utes are major turnaround candidates in 2025. But it will require a total offensive facelift to work out well. He hired creative offensive coordinator Jason Beck -- who led New Mexico's best offense in eight years in 2024 -- and brought in three new quarterbacks (including New Mexico's Devon Dampier), four running backs and six wide receivers."
"He didn't need to sign more than one lineman because last year's top six are all back, including All-America tackle Spencer Fano. Dampier is a dynamite rusher (1,187 pre-sack rushing yards and 19 TDs), and with backs such as Wayshawn Parker (Washington State) and NaQuari Rogers (UNM) and the aforementioned line, Utah should immediately have one of the best run games in the league. Passing? We'll see. Dampier is hit-or-miss, but Ryan Davis (UNM) and Larry Simmons (Southern Miss) could be play-action deep threats.
"Morgan Scalley's defense dealt with its own injury issues, with 22 guys starting at least once. But the Utes still finished sixth in success rate allowed (13th rushing, 10th passing), allowing some pretty costly big plays but playing mostly excellent ball. It was maybe Scalley's best coordinator performance to date."
"Only 10 of those 22 part- or full-time starters return, including only three of nine linemen. Whittingham went mostly young with his incoming transfers, and I'm not sure of the defensive end depth beyond star Logan Fano."
"But linebackers Lander Barton (12 run stops) and Levani Damuni (injured in 2024) are excellent, and junior corners Smith Snowden and Elijah Davis could be ready for star turns. Utah's defenses are always solid, but to clear the bar that was set last year, quite a few new linemen will need to break through. I do figure there's some defensive regression coming, but offensive improvement could offset that. If that flips some close games, Utah will be a contender."
