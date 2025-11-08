All Bruins

What to Expect Stat-Wise in UCLA vs. Nebraska

How the Bruins' playmakers might fare against the Cornhuskers

UCLA's Ezavier Staples, center, holds up a Michigan State towel while celebrating with the team after the Bruins win over Michigan State on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.
UCLA's Ezavier Staples, center, holds up a Michigan State towel while celebrating with the team after the Bruins win over Michigan State on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
UCLA is back at home after the bye week, looking to knock off a tough 6-3 Nebraska team coming off a loss against USC.

The Bruins only have one game to lose for the rest of the season if they have any hope of making a bowl game. With No.1 Ohio State coming up soon, it will be up to the Bruins' playmakers to make a difference.

Nico Iamaleava | Quarterback

Indiana's Tyrique Tucker (95) sacks UCLA's Nico Iamaleava (9) during the Indiana versus UCLA football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-TImes / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nico Iamaleava has had games this season where he has looked unstoppable. However, the game against Indiana was not one of them. He threw for 113 yards on a 48.1% completion rate and two interceptions.

Iamaleava has been a key driving force in the Bruins' midseason revival, and needs to be that player against a Nebraska team. While the odds are necessarily stacked in his favor, he needs to rise above them.

Prediction vs Nebraska: 17/26 165 yards, two touchdown passes. On the Ground: 10 carries 40 yards

Anthony Frias II | Running Back

Michigan State's Jordan Hall, left, tackles UCLA's Anthony Frias II during the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the biggest surprises in the Bruins' offense this season has been the emergence of Anthony Frias II. He has led the Bruins in rushing in the last two games, against Maryland and Indiana.

In the last two games for UCLA, Frias II has rushed 10 times for 128 yards and a touchdown. It will remain a mystery until kick-off if Frias II actually gets most of the workload against Nebraska. He has definitely earned it up to this point.

Prediction vs Nebraska: 15 carries 76 yards, one touchdown

Javian Thomas | Running Back

Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Jaivian Thomas (21) runs the ball in the second quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

It seem like Jerry Neuheisel has been contempt with a split back field for the Bruins this season. However, Jaivian Thomas has stuck out in the backfield with the most carries on the season.

This season for the Bruins he has rushed 60 times for 238 yards, and one touchdown. If Frias II is the No.1 back versus Nebrask Jaivian Thomas should be able to complement him well.

Prediction vs Nebraska: 10 carries 53 yards

Kwazi Gilmer | Wide Receiver

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer (3) tries to break free from Fresno State Bulldogs linebacker RL Miller (4) during the third quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Easily the most disappointing player for the Bruins against Indiana was Kwazi Gilmer. During the game, he only caught one pass for 13 yards. He remains the No.1 receiver for the Bruins, and needs to start making an impact.

This season, Gilmer leads the Bruins in all receiving categories except for touchdowns. This season, he has grabbed 31 passes for 382 yards and two touchdowns. We should see him getting involved early against Nebraska.

Jul 29, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; A detailed view of UCLA Bruins helmet during Pac-12 Media Day at Novo Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Prediction vs Nebraska: 4 catches 65 yards, one touchdown

Titus Mokiao-Atimalala | Wide Receiver

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Titus Mokiao-Atimalala runs upfield after catching a short pass from UCLA Bruins quarterback Ethan Garbers (4) during the section quarter against the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Titus Mokiao-Atimalala has been a soild No.2 this season for Nico Iamaleava. His best game came against Maryland, where he would catch 6 passes for 102 yards. He was a ghost against Indiana, but we should see him make an impact against Nebraska.

This season Mokiao-Atimalala has caught 18 passes on 240 yards, and three touchdowns. He leads the Bruins in touchdown receptions this season.

Prediction vs Nebraska: 3 catches 39 yards, one touchdown

Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper looks up at the video board in the fourth quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

This is a must-win game for the Bruins if they want to keep their bowl game hopes alive. These playmakers must step up and lead the Bruins to victory, especially vs Nebraska.

