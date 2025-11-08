What to Expect Stat-Wise in UCLA vs. Nebraska
UCLA is back at home after the bye week, looking to knock off a tough 6-3 Nebraska team coming off a loss against USC.
The Bruins only have one game to lose for the rest of the season if they have any hope of making a bowl game. With No.1 Ohio State coming up soon, it will be up to the Bruins' playmakers to make a difference.
Nico Iamaleava | Quarterback
Nico Iamaleava has had games this season where he has looked unstoppable. However, the game against Indiana was not one of them. He threw for 113 yards on a 48.1% completion rate and two interceptions.
Iamaleava has been a key driving force in the Bruins' midseason revival, and needs to be that player against a Nebraska team. While the odds are necessarily stacked in his favor, he needs to rise above them.
Prediction vs Nebraska: 17/26 165 yards, two touchdown passes. On the Ground: 10 carries 40 yards
Anthony Frias II | Running Back
One of the biggest surprises in the Bruins' offense this season has been the emergence of Anthony Frias II. He has led the Bruins in rushing in the last two games, against Maryland and Indiana.
In the last two games for UCLA, Frias II has rushed 10 times for 128 yards and a touchdown. It will remain a mystery until kick-off if Frias II actually gets most of the workload against Nebraska. He has definitely earned it up to this point.
Prediction vs Nebraska: 15 carries 76 yards, one touchdown
Javian Thomas | Running Back
It seem like Jerry Neuheisel has been contempt with a split back field for the Bruins this season. However, Jaivian Thomas has stuck out in the backfield with the most carries on the season.
This season for the Bruins he has rushed 60 times for 238 yards, and one touchdown. If Frias II is the No.1 back versus Nebrask Jaivian Thomas should be able to complement him well.
Prediction vs Nebraska: 10 carries 53 yards
Kwazi Gilmer | Wide Receiver
Easily the most disappointing player for the Bruins against Indiana was Kwazi Gilmer. During the game, he only caught one pass for 13 yards. He remains the No.1 receiver for the Bruins, and needs to start making an impact.
This season, Gilmer leads the Bruins in all receiving categories except for touchdowns. This season, he has grabbed 31 passes for 382 yards and two touchdowns. We should see him getting involved early against Nebraska.
Prediction vs Nebraska: 4 catches 65 yards, one touchdown
Titus Mokiao-Atimalala | Wide Receiver
Titus Mokiao-Atimalala has been a soild No.2 this season for Nico Iamaleava. His best game came against Maryland, where he would catch 6 passes for 102 yards. He was a ghost against Indiana, but we should see him make an impact against Nebraska.
This season Mokiao-Atimalala has caught 18 passes on 240 yards, and three touchdowns. He leads the Bruins in touchdown receptions this season.
Prediction vs Nebraska: 3 catches 39 yards, one touchdown
This is a must-win game for the Bruins if they want to keep their bowl game hopes alive. These playmakers must step up and lead the Bruins to victory, especially vs Nebraska.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.