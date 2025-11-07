All Bruins

Breaking Down UCLA's Unique History vs Nebraska

The Bruins and Huskers are relatively familiar with each other in their 70-year history.

Connor Moreno

September 8, 2012; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Damien Thigpen (25) runs the ball against the defense of Nebraska Cornhuskers cornerback Ciante Evans (17) during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The UCLA Bruins (3-5, 3-2 Big Ten) had two weeks to let their 56-6 loss to No. 2 Indiana marinate with a bye week ahead of their Week 11 clash with the shorthanded Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten).

The Huskers will be without starting quarterback Dylan Raiola, who suffered a season-ending broken fibula in their loss to USC last week. Still, Nebraska presents a unique challenge for a UCLA staff that had been game planning for Raiola all week and must shift to true freshman starter TJ Lateef.

As we get into the weekly previews, let's go through the 80-year-old history between the Bruins and Huskers.

Nov 2, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Jacory Barney Jr. (17) makes a catch against UCLA Bruins defensive back K.J. Wallace (7) during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The History

One of UCLA's most frequent matchups in terms of Big Ten opponents, Nebraska and the Bruins have played 14 times historically and split the series 7-7 so far. Their last matchup was in November last season and the Bruins won in Lincoln, 27-20.

Before that, the last time the two programs clashed was 2015, a Huskers win, and two Bruins wins in 2013 and 2012.

Their first historical matchup was in 1946 and have since seen each other frequently, most notably in the 1980s and 1990s. 

Sep 24, 1983, Lincoln, NE, USA; FILE PHOTO; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Irving Fryar (27) in action against the UCLA Bruins at Memorial Stadium during the 1983 season. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images / Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

Game History:

  • 2024: UCLA, 27-20
  • 2015: Nebraska, 37-29
  • 2013: UCLA, 41-21
  • 2012: UCLA, 36-30
  • 1994: Nebraska, 49-21
  • 1993: Nebraska, 14-13
  • 1988: UCLA, 41-28
  • 1987: Nebraska, 42-33
  • 1984: Nebraska, 42-3
  • 1983: Nebraska, 42-10
  • 1973: Nebraska, 40-13
  • 1972: UCLA, 20-17
  • 1948: UCLA, 27-15
  • 1946: UCLA, 18-0

Nebraska's Biggest Threat to UCLA

Oct 25, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Emmett Johnson (21) runs the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Following a much-needed bye week, the Bruins face the best running back they've seen all season -- Nebraska's Emmett Johnson.

Johnson is one of the best backs in the nation. Through nine games this season, he's rushed for 1,002 yards and 10 touchdowns on 175 carries, averaging 5.7 yards per rush and 111.3 yards per game.

His best games have come against teams comparable to UCLA. 124 yards and two touchdowns against Northwestern two weeks ago. 176 yards on 21 carries (8.4 average) against Maryland two weeks before that, and 140 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries against Akron in their second game of the season.

Tim Skipper on Emmett Johnson

UCLA's interim head coach Tim Skipper celebrates after a Bruins touchdown against Michigan State during the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bruins interim coach Tim Skipper marked Johnson as someone the Bruins always need to key in on on defense.

"Thousand yard rusher," Skipper said during Monday's media availability. "First one for us that we're going to get. He's a legitimate baller. I mean, he can do it all. You think about running backs, you just think of them running, but he's threat out of the backfield as a pass catcher, too. So, 21 has got to be an emphasis for us. We're going to have to know where he is at all times.

"He does a good job at just making people miss. I'm really impressed by how he plays. You know, I come from a family of running back coaches and I've watched a lot of backs and he's one of the top guys I've ever seen. So, i think he's a really, really good player and we'll have our hands full with him."

