Breaking Down UCLA's Unique History vs Nebraska
The UCLA Bruins (3-5, 3-2 Big Ten) had two weeks to let their 56-6 loss to No. 2 Indiana marinate with a bye week ahead of their Week 11 clash with the shorthanded Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten).
The Huskers will be without starting quarterback Dylan Raiola, who suffered a season-ending broken fibula in their loss to USC last week. Still, Nebraska presents a unique challenge for a UCLA staff that had been game planning for Raiola all week and must shift to true freshman starter TJ Lateef.
As we get into the weekly previews, let's go through the 80-year-old history between the Bruins and Huskers.
The History
One of UCLA's most frequent matchups in terms of Big Ten opponents, Nebraska and the Bruins have played 14 times historically and split the series 7-7 so far. Their last matchup was in November last season and the Bruins won in Lincoln, 27-20.
Before that, the last time the two programs clashed was 2015, a Huskers win, and two Bruins wins in 2013 and 2012.
Their first historical matchup was in 1946 and have since seen each other frequently, most notably in the 1980s and 1990s.
Game History:
- 2024: UCLA, 27-20
- 2015: Nebraska, 37-29
- 2013: UCLA, 41-21
- 2012: UCLA, 36-30
- 1994: Nebraska, 49-21
- 1993: Nebraska, 14-13
- 1988: UCLA, 41-28
- 1987: Nebraska, 42-33
- 1984: Nebraska, 42-3
- 1983: Nebraska, 42-10
- 1973: Nebraska, 40-13
- 1972: UCLA, 20-17
- 1948: UCLA, 27-15
- 1946: UCLA, 18-0
Nebraska's Biggest Threat to UCLA
Following a much-needed bye week, the Bruins face the best running back they've seen all season -- Nebraska's Emmett Johnson.
Johnson is one of the best backs in the nation. Through nine games this season, he's rushed for 1,002 yards and 10 touchdowns on 175 carries, averaging 5.7 yards per rush and 111.3 yards per game.
His best games have come against teams comparable to UCLA. 124 yards and two touchdowns against Northwestern two weeks ago. 176 yards on 21 carries (8.4 average) against Maryland two weeks before that, and 140 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries against Akron in their second game of the season.
Tim Skipper on Emmett Johnson
Bruins interim coach Tim Skipper marked Johnson as someone the Bruins always need to key in on on defense.
"Thousand yard rusher," Skipper said during Monday's media availability. "First one for us that we're going to get. He's a legitimate baller. I mean, he can do it all. You think about running backs, you just think of them running, but he's threat out of the backfield as a pass catcher, too. So, 21 has got to be an emphasis for us. We're going to have to know where he is at all times.
"He does a good job at just making people miss. I'm really impressed by how he plays. You know, I come from a family of running back coaches and I've watched a lot of backs and he's one of the top guys I've ever seen. So, i think he's a really, really good player and we'll have our hands full with him."
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.