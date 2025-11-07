Three Nebraska Defenders Who Could Give UCLA Trouble
The Bruins are back from their bye week, ready to take on a Dylan Raiola–less Nebraska team that hopes to spoil any remaining bowl game aspirations for the Bruins.
UCLA only has one loss to give in order to make a bowl game this season after getting dismantled by Indiana two weeks ago. With No.1 Ohio State coming up soon, this game has become crucial.
The Bruins have their work cut out for them on the defensive side of the ball, even without Raiola in the mix. This game will come down to which team has the better offensive attack.
Javin Wright | Linebacker
Javin Wright has been absolutely polarizing for the Huskers this season. He leads the teams in tackles and has contributed at all levels of the defense. Keeping the ball away from him in this matchup will be challenging.
This season, Wright has compiled 63 tackles (28 solo), 1.5 sacks, three defended passes, and one interception.
Wright is the heart of the Nebraska defense and will look to make things hard for Nico Iamaleava to get anything substantial going. Iamaleava has struggled with ball security this season, something Wright will look to capitalize on.
DeShon Singleton | Defensive Back
DeShon Singleton has been lights out for the Cornhuskers this season. The 6'3 cornerback has been trouble for quarterbacks all season, leading the team in interceptions and second in passes defended.
The senior defensive back has totaled 45 tackles this season (24 solo), two interceptions, and three passes defended. Both of his interceptions came against Michigan State; this performance would earn him Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.
Like Javin Wright, he’ll be looking for chances to intercept Nico Iamaleava and make life difficult for the Bruins’ star quarterback.
Dasan McCullough | Defensive Line
Dasan McCullough has been solid for the Cornhuskers this season. He leads the team in sacks this season and has been very prevalent in the run defense.
This season McCullough has gotten 19 tackles (11 solo), two sacks and one defended pass. He has shown improvements from his last two seasons, where he didnt get a single sack.
Whoever is the main back for the Bruins this week will need to be vigilant of McCullough throughout the game.
Tim Skipper and Jerry Neuheisel will have their hands tied offensively against this Nebraska defense. If the Bruins hope to keep their bowl game hopes alive, they need to execute all four quarters of the game.
