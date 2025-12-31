This Position Group Will Define UCLA’s Ceiling

The ceiling for the Bruins has never been higher; however, there is one position group that could prove to hold them back.

It's no mystery that Bob Chesney is inheriting a very messy Bruins team. The only constant coming in is Nico Iamaleava at quarterback; outside of that, it looks daunting. If this position group is not addressed in the transfer portal, the Bruins could be in trouble.

Wide Receivers Room is...

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Faheem Delane (10) tackles UCLA Bruins wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer (3) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 15, 2025. Ohio State won 48-10. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bruins' receiving core, as it stands now, is very lackluster. Kwazi Gilmer is the only notable receiver who will see a substantial target next season. While Gilmer is solid, he is not the No. 1 threat that will allow UCLA to make a hard 180 turnaround.

Rico Flores Jr. entered the transfer portal after a difficult two-season stint with the Bruins. After returning from an ACL injury this year, he emerged as a solid contributor and, at times, even looked like UCLA’s best receiver. That is not saying a lot for the Bruins.

Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Titus Mokiao-Atimalala (2) celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Rico Flores Jr. (1) in the second quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

Mikey Matthews was the second-best receiver for UCLA this season, and it appears he will stay with the team next season. While this is good news, Matthews was not a big contributor this season, only putting up 348 yards on 33 catches and two touchdowns.

Matthews is a very good slot piece for the Bruins, but like Gilmer, if he does not leap next season, the Bruins may be in bad shape.

Looking Ahead

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes head coach Bob Chesney looks on during the first quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Bruins’ future at the position looks decent, not great. From a recruiting standpoint, UCLA landed only three-star receivers in Major Pride, Markus Kier, and Kenneth Moore. It’s a solid haul by most standards, but still lacks that true home-run recruit who can immediately elevate the room.

If UCLA had landed the Pula twins—Kennan Pula and Jaron Pula—there would be a strong argument that this was a great receiver class. But with both decommitting, the UCLA Bruins’ future at the position now rests on the three stars mentioned earlier and the current roster. That’s far from ideal.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes wide receiver Landon Ellis (13) runs after making a catch as Oregon Ducks defensive back Theran Johnson (5) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The position group now relies on how well UCLA can navigate the transfer portal, a task that could prove difficult given how premium the wide receiver position is across college football. Like most of UCLA's transfer portal targets, it will most likely be receivers from James Madison .

Unfortunately for UCLA, only one James Madison Dukes receiver has officially entered the portal—Landon Ellis. Like Matthews and Gilmer, even if UCLA can land him, Ellis would need to take a massive jump in 2026 for the position to truly take off for the Bruins.

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) is pressured by Washington Huskies linebacker Zach Durfee (5) during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

UCLA's year one turnaround could solely hinge on how well the team develops its wide receiver core if it is unable to land a very high-profile player. If they can, they just might be able to have a very good 2026.

