UCLA's Cori Close Embraces Pain of Final Four Loss
The scoreboard at Amalie Arena read 85–51 in favor of UConn, the most lopsided defeat UCLA women’s basketball suffered all season. But in the aftermath of the Final Four loss, Coach Cori Close didn’t focus on the blowout. She focused on what comes next.
“This is just never easy,” Close said postgame. “Credit to UConn. They were the aggressors. They played more purposefully. They played more connected. They were tougher than us tonight. And they handed it to us.”
For a UCLA team that shattered ceilings all season, from a 34-win campaign to its first-ever NCAA Final Four appearance, Friday’s semifinal loss was a crushing end.
Still, Close emphasized growth through adversity, repeatedly framing the game as a necessary lesson for a program still on the rise.
“We’ve obviously gone to new heights this year,” she said. “But we’ve got to let the pain of this teach us to go to even greater heights next year. … Really unusual to be in this position at the Final Four and have zero seniors in your locker room and to have an opportunity to come back stronger, more connected, learning from this experience and be better the next time.”
While the result was never in doubt after the second quarter, UConn led by 20 at halftime and never looked back, Close remained focused on the bigger picture.
She praised her team for the unprecedented season they built, one marked by a Big Ten Tournament championship and the program’s first No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament history.
“At the same time, I want to honor our team for all the firsts that they had,” Close said. “How they represented UCLA on and off the court. … I'm really proud of not only what they've accomplished but the way in which they've gone about their work. We’ll be better the next time we’re here.”
Close added that the journey itself was one the program had never taken before.
“They took us on a ride that has never happened at UCLA in a long, long time," she said. "I’m just really proud of their effort, the way they grew, the new things they accomplished. So, trying to balance that we weren't our best selves tonight. That being said, it's a three-loss season.”
Close gave UConn full credit for its performance, highlighting the Huskies’ balance, discipline and defensive intensity.
“You can tell there’s a level of connectivity and purpose that they’re playing with,” Close said. “They scramble. They were coming from double teams and running us off the line on inside/out passes. Nobody has closed like that with us this year. I think that's one of the things we're going to learn from.”
Despite 26 points from junior center Lauren Betts, UCLA never found an offensive rhythm. The Bruins committed 19 turnovers and made just four three-pointers.
“We got exposed. We got out-toughed. We got our butts beat today,” Close said. “And it stings right now. And may the pain of that regret and this loss buy us a ticket, if handled well, buy us a ticket to be better the next time hopefully we get this opportunity.”
Close, who has spent over a decade building UCLA into a national contender, quickly shifted the focus from results to relationships. She emphasized personal growth and team identity as the true markers of the program’s progress.
“There’s only two things that are going to stay with these women for the rest of their lives from these four years,” Close said. “Banners hang in gyms and rings collect dust. But who you become and who you impact you get to keep that forever.”
With an experienced roster set to return, a top recruiting class coming in and national attention growing around the sport, Close made clear this is not the finish line.
“I use this quote I got from Tony Bennett a long time ago,” she said. “‘Adversity, if used correctly, can buy you a ticket to a place that maybe you wouldn’t have gone otherwise.’ I think in other areas we have really done that. This is our next area.”
As the Bruins walked off the court in Tampa, heads low and eyes heavy with emotion, Close was already looking ahead.
“Definitely I’ll be a better leader the next time I’m in this situation,” she said. “It’s my responsibility to learn from this and help us win as much as anyone. But I do believe, with everything in me, that we’ll be back. And we’ll be better.”
The scoreboard may not have reflected it, but UCLA’s season was a breakthrough. And while Friday marked the end of one journey, it also planted the seeds for something even greater.
