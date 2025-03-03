UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Postseason Focus
In the latest episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, Madeleine Considine breaks down what was expected to be a statement game for No. 2-ranked UCLA women’s basketball. Instead, the Bruins fell short in their final home game of the season, losing 80-67 to No. 4 USC inside Pauley Pavilion.
The loss, which marked just the second defeat of the season for UCLA, was met with frustration — most notably from Coach Cori Close, who didn’t mince words in her post-game press conference.
Close, typically measured in her assessments, let her emotions show following the loss. She thanked the media and fans for the excitement surrounding the game, but her message quickly shifted to what she saw as an unacceptable performance from her team.
“Just really pissed off we didn't show up and do our jobs,” Close said bluntly. “Credit to USC. They were tougher, more disciplined, and they did their jobs. We weren’t as tough, and we didn’t do our jobs.”
Her frustration was evident as she crumpled up the stat sheet mid-press conference, a clear indication that the numbers on paper didn’t tell the full story of UCLA’s underwhelming effort.
You can watch the episode below:
Throughout the season, Close has emphasized discipline and mental toughness as the foundation of UCLA’s success. However, she felt those qualities were lacking against USC.
“We always say the tougher, more together, more disciplined team wins, and we didn’t have their back,” Close said. “These two right here (pointing to Kiki Rice and Gabriela Jaquez) fought their butts off, and they were trying everything to bring everybody with them. And we need more people that can be counted on to do their jobs like these two did. Period.”
With the Big Ten Tournament looming, Close made it clear that changes need to happen immediately. Originally planning to give the team two days off, she quickly reversed that decision.
“I want everybody that goes with us to Indiana to be going in the same direction,” she said. “So the way we turn it around is people make a commitment and a choice, and they can be counted on. And we were going to take two days off, but we’re not. We’re going to take tomorrow off, and they’re all going to watch the film, and we’re going to come back ready on Monday to figure out what needs to happen next.”
When asked if there was a part of her team that wanted another shot at USC, Close’s response was emphatic.
“100%. Absolutely. Yes,” she said. “If you're a competitor, yes, bring it on. And if we don’t, there’s something bigger wrong. If anyone in our locker room would answer differently, don’t come back. Yes.”
Close didn’t shy away from discussing the urgency of the moment. While she acknowledged that her team has shown resilience this season — coming back from a 12-point deficit to beat Iowa and battling against other top teams — she knows that past success doesn’t guarantee future results.
“They aren’t the same team they’ve been,” she admitted. “But that doesn’t change the fact that we’ve got to change things right now and get back to our character and what we need to be.”
With the Big Ten Tournament up next, Close and her players have little time to dwell on this loss. The focus now shifts to correcting the mistakes that led to the disappointing performance against USC — turnovers, missed opportunities and lapses in execution.
“The pain of where you are has to be greater than the pain it will take to change,” Close said. “You want the pain of discipline or the pain of regret. And right now, we are dealing with the pain of regret.”
For UCLA, the time for self-reflection is over. As Close made abundantly clear, this team will either buy in or be left behind. And with March Madness around the corner, there’s no more room for missteps.
