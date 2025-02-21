No. 3 UCLA Stays Hot with Statement Win Over No. 25 Illinois
In a battle between two of the top teams in the Big Ten, No. 3 UCLA flexed its dominance in the paint and pulled away in the fourth quarter to secure a 70-55 victory over No. 25 Illinois at Pauley Pavilion on Thursday night.
Junior center Lauren Betts made a resounding return after missing UCLA’s previous game due to a right foot injury, delivering a commanding performance with 22 points, seven rebounds, and six blocks.
With her defensive showcase, Betts set a new single-season program record with 67 blocks, surpassing Monique Billings’ mark of 66 from the 2016-17 season.
Junior Guard Kiki Rice also shined for the Bruins, contributing 16 points, four assists and five rebounds while playing a key role in UCLA’s late-game surge.
The Bruins (25-1, 13-1 Big Ten) built a comfortable 15-point lead early in the second half, but Illinois refused to go away. The Fighting Illini (21-6, 11-5 Big Ten) responded with an 11-4 run to close the third quarter, cutting UCLA’s advantage to just four heading into the final frame.
Adalia McKenzie led Illinois with 18 points, while Berry Wallace added 13.
However, when the pressure mounted, UCLA answered emphatically. Leading 48-44 with under 7 minutes remaining, the Bruins strung together 8 straight points to take control.
Rice sparked the surge with a layup and a free throw, and Betts added a dominant finish inside, helping UCLA push the lead back to double digits and seal its eighth victory over a ranked opponent this season.
While Illinois came into the game as the Big Ten’s best free-throw shooting team, the Illini struggled from the line, hitting just 9-of-16 attempts. Meanwhile, UCLA asserted itself inside, finishing with a 46-24 scoring advantage in the paint.
The Bruins’ frontcourt, anchored by Betts, consistently overpowered Illinois, forcing difficult shots and capitalizing on second-chance opportunities. UCLA also controlled the tempo on the boards and defensive end, limiting Illinois’ looks at the rim down the stretch.
With just three regular-season games remaining, UCLA remains in a tight battle for the top spot in the Big Ten, sitting just a half-game behind first-place USC. The Bruins are inching closer to securing a coveted double bye in the conference tournament, which is awarded to the top four teams.
UCLA will travel to face Iowa and with the postseason approaching, every game carries weight as the Bruins continue their pursuit of a Big Ten title and a high seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE