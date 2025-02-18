Kiki Rice Leads the Way as UCLA Fends Off Michigan State
No. 3 UCLA women’s basketball (24-1, 12-1 Big Ten) battled through a tough challenge from No. 22 Michigan State on Sunday night, securing a 75-69 victory at Pauley Pavilion.
While the Bruins relied on key performances from multiple players, junior guard Kiki Rice proved instrumental, not only with her 16-point, seven-assist, four-steal performance but also with her leadership in high-pressure moments.
After the game, Rice reflected on the matchup, acknowledging the challenge the Spartans presented and the adjustments UCLA needed to make.
“Michigan State’s a really good team with a lot of great players,” Rice said. “We talked about it in the locker room — they made a lot of tough shots. And some of those, we had to be better defensively. But also, good players make good shots. And they did that tonight.”
Rice played a crucial role in maintaining UCLA’s composure throughout the game. She led the team in the third quarter with four points, stepping up as the Bruins struggled to find their rhythm offensively.
In the fourth, she added 4 points, three assists, and two steals, ensuring UCLA executed efficiently down the stretch.
One of the biggest issues UCLA faced was turnovers, something Rice highlighted postgame.
“The other thing I think we were focused on and recognized [was that] when we turned the ball over, we didn’t get good shots," she said. "They went out and scored in transition. So, I think we’re just continuing to take care of the ball and take good, predictable shots, which allows us to rebound and get in good rebounding positions.”
As a key leader for the Bruins, Rice has embraced the expectations placed on her shoulders. When asked about the pressure of leading a top-ranked program, she welcomed the responsibility.
“Yeah, I think I recognize and enjoy that pressure because I’m here to help make this team and make this program the best it can be and help lead my teammates,” Rice said. “And I try not to focus too much on everything that’s said externally — more so just keep it in the circle, keep it within this team. We’re focused on winning.”
That mentality has been critical for UCLA, especially after its first loss of the season to USC. Rice and her teammates made it clear that one defeat wouldn’t shake their confidence.
“I think it meant a lot to us,” Rice said. “We know and believe that we’re a great team. And we recognized that we were the last undefeated team. So, obviously, we wanted to beat SC. And that’s what we set out to do. But we didn’t want to let one loss derail our season because we know the kind of team we are.”
With the win over Michigan State, UCLA stays second in the Big Ten standings, trailing only USC. Rice emphasized the importance of players stepping up across the board, which was evident in Sunday’s victory.
“It was really great to just have so many different people step up tonight,” she said. “I think it brings everyone confidence. And it really just puts us in a good mindset going into the next few games, which will be tough.”
The Bruins will return to action on Thursday against No. 25 Illinois, looking to build on their momentum as they push toward postseason play.
