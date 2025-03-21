Bruins Star Lauren Betts Reaches New Heights
Junior center Lauren Betts has made history, becoming UCLA’s first-ever AP First Team All-American.
The Associated Press and U.S. Basketball Writers Association both selected Betts for First Team All-America honors, recognizing her dominance on both ends of the court throughout the 2024-25 season.
With this achievement, Betts joins Natalie Williams as the only Bruins to earn USBWA First Team recognition. Last season, she was an AP and USBWA Honorable Mention, but this year, she elevated her game to an entirely new level.
Betts has been the driving force behind No. 1 UCLA, leading the Bruins in points, rebounds, blocks, and field goal percentage. Her 17 double-doubles this season place her among UCLA greats.
Her impact extends beyond scoring and rebounding, as she has rewritten UCLA’s record books. She holds the program’s single-season blocks record and set the single-game blocks record with nine against Baylor on January 20.
She also recorded a career-high 33 points against Maryland, 11 assists against Minnesota, and four steals against USC in the Big Ten championship game. She has scored 1,000 career points as a Bruin in just two seasons.
Her postseason dominance continued in the Big Ten Tournament, where she was named the Most Outstanding Player after leading UCLA to its first conference tournament championship since 2006.
She shot 75 percent from the field and 90 percent from the free throw line over three games while showcasing her defensive prowess with four blocks and four steals in the title game against USC.
Despite the magnitude of her achievement, Coach Cori Close revealed Thursday that UCLA hasn’t had an official celebration for Betts just yet.
The team was just finishing practice when they learned of the news, but Betts’ emotional reaction spoke volumes.
“She could almost barely continue,” Close said. “She went over to tell Coach Shannon, who is her go-to person, and she just had tears in her eyes. She was so excited.”
But in true Betts fashion, she quickly shifted the focus back to her teammates.
“What I love about Lauren is she said, ‘This is a team award. I know that I don't get here by myself,’” Close said.
Close emphasized that Betts remains locked in on UCLA’s postseason journey.
“She’s the first one to say that she just really focused on being 1-0 and trying to do the best we can to play our best when the best is needed,” Close said.
Betts’ dominant season has made her a finalist for some of the biggest national honors in college basketball, including the Naismith Women's Defensive Player of the Year, the Jersey Mike's Naismith Women's College Player of the Year, the Lisa Leslie Center of the Year Award, the Wade Trophy, the John R. Wooden Award presented by Principal, and the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award.
With UCLA set to begin its NCAA Tournament run, Betts will look to add to her historic season as she leads the Bruins in pursuit of a national championship.
