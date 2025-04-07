Huge News for UCLA, Star C Returning for Senior Season
UCLA is not starting over. With junior center Lauren Betts returning for her senior season, the Bruins are back in the national championship conversation.
According to David Woods of Bruin Report Online, Betts has signed a new NIL deal with Champion of Westwood, officially committing to another season in Los Angeles after leading the Bruins to their first ever Final Four appearance. Her return is not just a boost; it is a statement that UCLA is not done chasing greatness.
Betts was one of the most dominant players in the country last season. She averaged 20.2 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game while also doubling her assist numbers from the previous year.
Betts' presence in the post gave UCLA an identity and created a game plan centered around her talent. Now, with Betts returning to the lineup, the Bruins have a real chance to finish what they started.
The Bruins lost just three games during the season. Two losses came against tough competition from USC and Juju Watkins, and one loss came in the Final Four against eventual national champion UConn.
With Betts leading the charge and much of the rotation expected to return, the bar will only be raised in the coming season.
The roster gains further strength with the addition of Sienna, Lauren's younger sister, who is the No. 2 overall recruit in the country. Sienna’s arrival will deepen the Bruins’ frontcourt and create new possibilities for offensive and defensive schemes.
This is not a rebuild or a reset. This is a program with everything in place to make another historic run. UCLA made its first Final Four appearance in school history, an achievement that has already transformed the outlook for the women’s program.
The path forward now is to build on that success and reach for the ultimate prize, a national championship.
For a program that has long celebrated its men’s legacy, winning the women’s national title would not only complete an extraordinary season but also elevate UCLA’s overall status in collegiate sports.
The return of Betts brings with it a renewed belief that the Bruins are capable of greatness. Her decision to stay, her desire to finish what she started, and her promise to play with even more hunger are exactly what the program needs.
Betts is back. UCLA is back. And the title window is wide open.
Stay up to date on all things Bruins by following @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 on X.
Let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE