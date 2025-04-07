UCLA Has National Title Potential if Key Members Return
The UCLA Bruins came up short in the Final Four, falling to the UConn Huskies by 34 points on Friday. Despite looking outmatched for the entire contest, this program has an opportunity to find redemption and make their way to a national title if they return most of this current team.
Looking at the Bruins' starting five from this season, four out of the five players were juniors with one year of eligibility remaining. At this point, the only starter that the Bruins will lose is senior forward Angela Ducalic.
Looking at it from a statistical standpoint, UCLA's top five scorers from this past year are all juniors. They will all have a choice to return for their senior seasons, transfer, or test the professional waters in the WNBA Draft. If this program wants a national title, returning for one more year is key.
Bruins junior guards KiKi Rice and Gabriela Jaquez were two of the most important pieces and both have WNBA potential. With how the culture has been built in this program led by head coach Cori Close, there is a very strong chance that both scorers will come back for their senior seasons.
UCLA junior center and National Defensive Player of the Year Lauren Betts has already announced her senior year return to not only seek a national championship, but play alongside her sister, five-star forward Sienna Betts. The Betts sisters are going to be an integral part of next year's team.
Junior forward Janiah Barker has unfinished business as well, becoming an extremely valuable piece in the second half of this season. We cannot forget Londynn Jones and Timea Gardiner, two other stalwart pieces of this team, adding to the talented depth that last year's team had.
With the experience that this group gained this season, making their first-ever Final Four appearance in program history, dividends will be paid next season. There seems to be somewhat of unfinished business amongst this group after getting bounced by the Huskies and they seek a national title.
If this group were to all decide to come back for another season, the Bruins will likely have five seniors as their starting five, along with several other veterans and one of the top incoming freshmen in the country. Culture and commitment are what hangs in the balance for a UCLA national championship.
