UCLA's Betts, Rice Earn National Recognition
Two of UCLA's standout juniors, center Lauren Betts and guard Kiki Rice, have been recognized among the nation’s elite as they were named to the 2025 Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy Women's College Player of the Year Midseason Team.
The prestigious honor, announced Wednesday by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, places both Bruins among the top 30 players vying for the sport’s highest individual accolade.
Betts has been a force on both ends of the floor for the No. 1-ranked Bruins, leading the team in scoring with 19.6 points per game while adding 9.7 rebounds and 2.9 blocks.
She has been one of the most efficient players in the country, shooting 62 percent from the field, ranking fifth in the Big Ten and eighth nationally.
Betts has also delivered multiple career-best performances, including a 33-point explosion against then-No. 8 Maryland, an 11-assist showcase versus Minnesota, and a record-breaking nine-block effort against No. 25 Baylor.
That nine-block game set a new UCLA single-game record, while her 11-assist performance made her the tallest player since 2002-03 to reach double-digit assists in a game, surpassing Brittney Griner’s previous high of nine.
Rice has been just as crucial for the Bruins, providing leadership at the point guard position while elevating her game across the board. She ranks second on the team in scoring at 12.8 points per game and has significantly improved her efficiency, shooting 54.4 percent from the field — nearly 11 percentage points higher than last season.
Rice has also been UCLA’s most reliable 3-point shooter, knocking down 37 percent from beyond the arc. Her playmaking has been equally impressive, averaging 4.4 assists per game while sitting at fifth in the Big Ten with a 2.45 assist-to-turnover ratio.
Rice has posted two double-doubles this season, recording 16 points and 10 rebounds against No. 25 Michigan and another 10-point, 10-rebound effort against Rutgers.
With Betts and Rice at the forefront, UCLA continues to establish itself as one of the most dominant teams in the nation. Their inclusion on the Naismith Trophy Midseason Team underscores their impact and positions them among the top contenders for the prestigious award as the season progresses.
