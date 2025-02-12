UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: UCLA Stays Unbeaten, Betts Honored
On the latest episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, Madeleine Considine dives into the dominance of junior center Lauren Betts this season, a performance that has not gone unnoticed. The UCLA standout has officially been named to the John R. Wooden Award Women’s Late Midseason Top 20 Watch List, recognizing her as one of the top players in college basketball.
This honor places Betts firmly in the conversation for the most prestigious individual award in the sport, a testament to her standout performances and pivotal role in UCLA’s historic run. This is just the latest in a growing list of accolades for Betts, who has been a force for the Bruins all season.
With her name already appearing on multiple national watch lists and award considerations, including those for the Lisa Leslie Award and the Naismith Trophy, Betts continues to prove that she is among the most dominant players in the country.
Betts has been the cornerstone of UCLA’s success, leading the No. 1-ranked Bruins with a well-rounded skill set that makes her an elite presence on both ends of the court. Her numbers speak for themselves.
You can watch the episode below:
Betts is averaging 19.6 points per game, establishing herself as UCLA’s top scoring option. She is also controlling the glass, pulling down 9.7 rebounds per game and nearly averaging a double-double. On defense, she has been a force in the paint, blocking 2.9 shots per game and making opponents think twice before challenging her at the rim.
Efficiency has also been a key factor in her success. She is shooting 63.1 percent from the field, ranking third in the Big Ten and ninth nationally. Few players in the country are scoring at such a high volume while maintaining that level of accuracy.
Betts’ recognition is not just a personal milestone; it is a reflection of UCLA’s incredible season. The Bruins remain the No. 1 team in the country with a 23-0 record, maintaining an undefeated run in their first year as members of the Big Ten.
Their dominance has been fueled by a combination of elite defense, balanced scoring, and Betts’ leadership in the paint. With a player of Betts’ caliber leading the charge, UCLA is firmly in the national championship conversation.
Having a player on the Wooden Award Midseason Top 20 Watch List only solidifies the Bruins' place on the national stage. If she continues this level of play, there is a real chance Betts will not only be named a Wooden Award All-American but could also hoist the trophy in April as the nation’s most outstanding player.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.