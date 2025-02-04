UCLA's Rice Named Top 10 Finalist for Major Award
UCLA junior guard Kiki Rice has been named a Naismith Starting 5 Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year Award Top 10 finalist, as announced by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and the WBCA on Monday.
The prestigious honor recognizes the top point guards in women’s college basketball, and Rice’s selection solidifies her standing as one of the nation’s elite floor generals.
Rice, the second-leading scorer for No. 1 UCLA, has been a pivotal force in the Bruins’ dominant season. She is averaging 13.2 points per game, shooting a career-best 56.7% from the field, and an improved 37.8% from 3-point range (17-45 3FG).
Beyond her scoring ability, Rice has been a playmaking engine for the Bruins, averaging 4.4 assists per game while leading the Big Ten in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.93).
Her ability to control the tempo, distribute efficiently, and score at all three levels has made her a vital piece of UCLA’s success. As the Bruins continue their pursuit of a historic season, Rice’s leadership will be crucial down the stretch.
Fans will have the opportunity to support their favorite players through Fan Voting beginning Friday, February 7 on hoophallawards.com. The Fan Vote will count as one committee vote in the selection process. The final five candidates for the award will be revealed one per day starting the week of March 4, with fan voting resuming on March 8.
Rice joins a talented group of finalists, including Katie Dinnebier from Drake, Harmoni Turner from Harvard, Serena Sundell from Kansas State, Georgia Amoore from Kentucky, Olivia Miles from Notre Dame, Te-Hina Paopao from South Carolina, Hailey Van Lith from TCU, Rori Harmon from Texas and Paige Bueckers from UConn. Rice is the only Big Ten player on the list, further highlighting her impact and importance within the conference.
The Nancy Lieberman Award has previously been won by some of the best point guards in women’s basketball history, and Rice is now in position to compete for the honor. If selected as a finalist, she will look to become UCLA’s first-ever recipient of the award.
As the Bruins continue their undefeated season, Rice’s leadership, efficiency and impact will be on full display, making her a strong candidate for the nation’s top point guard honor.
