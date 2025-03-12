UCLA’s Londynn Jones Seizes Big Moment on the Big Stage
Junior guard Londynn Jones was unstoppable in the Big Ten Tournament, stepping up when No. 1 UCLA (30-2, 16-2 Big Ten) needed her most.
Jones played a pivotal role in UCLA’s 72-67 victory over No. 1-seed USC, helping the Bruins capture the Big Ten Tournament title and avenge their two regular-season losses to the Trojans.
She was instrumental in UCLA’s second-half comeback, knocking down key 3-pointers and finishing with 13 points. Her defensive impact was just as crucial, providing key stops late in the game.
After the game, Jones emphasized how much it meant to deliver for her team.
“For me, I think it was just being smart,” she said. “I know my team needed me and I'm going to try to show up in any way I can, whether it's four fouls or one. It was important for me to just contain, keep in front and communicate as much as I could to those around me.”
Jones also made history, becoming just the fourth player in UCLA history to surpass 200 career 3-pointers, further proving her composure and reliability in big moments.
Her two-way effort was evident throughout the game, as she found ways to contribute beyond scoring through playing aggressive defense.
Now, UCLA turns its focus to the NCAA Tournament. Jones believes this championship win will only build its confidence as it prepares for March Madness.
“I think it puts us in a great place,” Jones said. “We're going to obviously take our time. We still have a lot of work to do. So just going back and preparing for what's to come next and leaning on each other. Yes, this does build confidence.
"We know what we can do. And we've always believed what we can do, but it was just a matter of showing it. And I think we did that tonight with a lot of heart.”
With UCLA’s depth and resilience, the Bruins are shaping up to be one of the most dangerous teams in the country, but as Jones said, they have to believe in themselves to get there.
“We gave it all we had out there for 40 minutes," she said. "So I think that that was the most important thing, but it's going to be super important to continue that."
If the Bruins are going to make history, Jones will be right at the center of it all.
