UCLA Braces for the Madness
The top-ranked UCLA women’s basketball team is busy preparing for its toughest battle yet: the NCAA Tournament. The Bruins know what’s at stake and have spent this week preparing both mentally and physically for the challenges that await them.
Junior guard Londynn Jones spoke to the media Wednesday and expressed the squad’s excitement for the next big challenge.
“I think we're just excited,” Jones said. “Obviously, we know the talent that we have and what we can do, so [we’re] just looking forward to the next thing, taking it step by step to get the outcome that we want.”
While UCLA boasts a deep and talented roster, making a deep tournament run will take more than skill. It requires resilience and toughness.
Jones emphasized the importance of recovery as the team fine-tunes its approach for the postseason while maintaining the intensity that has fueled their No. 1 ranking.
“A lot of recovery is really important, but I also think going hard when we're on the court,” she said. “We talk about championship reps, and we’re really doing that because we do have something to prepare for. But it’s important to take care of our bodies as well.”
The Bruins understand that peaking at the right time is essential, and their preparation reflects that awareness. They have maintained their toughness and aggression all season long, and that mindset remains unchanged heading into March Madness.
UCLA’s success isn’t just about individual talent. Chemistry and cohesion have been just as important. Jones pointed to junior center Lauren Betts, the Bruins’ dominant post presence, as a key example of their collective strength.
“I always say Lauren’s a great post player — she’s one of the best post players in the country — so it's always fun playing with her,” Jones said. “When she’s really locked in, there's nothing that she can't do. But we all look for that in each other.
"We always talk about [how] it needs to be five people going extremely hard at the same time. I think when all of us come together, you guys are able to see what we can do.”
That full-team effort will be a driving force as UCLA gears up for the tournament’s toughest competition. March Madness is unpredictable, and every team will face adversity at some point.
For UCLA, staying confident and trusting their preparation will be key.
“I think it just reminds us of what we're really good at,” Jones said. “Sometimes, when things aren’t going your way, you can either lack confidence or doubt yourself. [Film study] is a really good way to remind us what we’re capable of, what we’ve been doing, and what we should continue to do. So it helps a lot.”
Film sessions are not just about breaking down strategy. They serve as a reminder of the work UCLA has put in all season. Jones noted that writing things down during these sessions helps the team internalize their strengths and prepare for moments when confidence might waver.
For the Bruins, this tournament run isn’t about overcomplicating things. It’s about executing the game plan they’ve spent months perfecting. Having been in high-stakes situations before, UCLA knows the value of locking in mentally and making adjustments when needed.
“We just knew what it felt like already, and we didn't want to feel like that again,” Jones said. “So I think it just becomes a mentality switch … it’s very simple, it’s very easy. We just have to go out there and execute it.”
With Selection Sunday approaching, the Bruins are locked in, ready to embrace the challenges ahead. Their combination of talent, preparation, and an unshakable mindset makes them a formidable contender, one determined to leave its mark on the NCAA Tournament.
