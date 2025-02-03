UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Bruins Tie Program Record
The No. 1-ranked UCLA women’s basketball team remains undefeated after securing its 21st consecutive victory, dominating the Minnesota Golden Gophers 79-53. With the win, the Bruins tied the program record for the longest win streak in school history — a feat last achieved in the 1977-78 season.
The Bruins’ latest victory didn’t come easily, especially in the first quarter, where offensive struggles left them with a slim 15-14 lead after 10 minutes. However, as we’ve seen all season, UCLA thrives on adjustments.
Freshman guard Elina Aarnisalo led the way with 15 points, while junior guard Kiki Rice (14 points) and junior guard Londynn Jones (13 points) provided key offensive contributions.
But the game’s biggest storyline? Junior center Lauren Betts’ passing clinic.
Not only did Betts rack up 11 assists, more than doubling her career high, but she also made history. At 6-foot-7, Betts became the first player of her height to record double-digit assists since 2002-03.
Rather than forcing shots against Minnesota’s defensive pressure, Betts embraced her role as a facilitator, setting up teammates for open looks and proving her versatility extends far beyond scoring.
Madeleine Considine discusses UCLA's win on Sunday on this latest episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast.
You can watch the episode below:
UCLA’s offense took time to settle in, but it still finished the first quarter ahead, 15-14. Jones opened the game with a 3-pointer, while Aarnisalo led the team with six points.
The Bruins outscored Minnesota 18-14, as graduate forward Angela Dugalić, Jones and Rice each contributed five points. Betts tied her career high in assists before halftime, guiding UCLA to a 33-28 lead at the break.
Coming out of halftime, UCLA started on a 7-2 run, forcing Minnesota into an early timeout. Junior guard Gabriela Jaquez led all scorers with 7 points in the frame, while Betts kept facilitating, helping the Bruins extend their lead to 51-38 heading into the fourth.
UCLA closed the game in style, outscoring Minnesota, 28-15, in the final 10 minutes. Aarnisalo stepped up with seven points, while the Bruins capitalized on turnovers and fast breaks. Freshman guard Avary Cain added a three-pointer, as UCLA’s bench contributed 21 points in the final frame.
The Bruins now turn their attention to Ohio State, a team known for its relentless full-court pressure. This will be a major test of UCLA’s discipline. If they control turnovers and rebound well, the Bruins will be in prime position to break the program’s all-time win streak record.
