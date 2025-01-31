UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Championship Mindset
In the latest episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, Madeleine Considine covers how, for Coach Cori Close, rankings are just a reflection of effort and mentality, not the ultimate goal.
This philosophy has propelled UCLA to new heights, and a big part of that success has been the rise of junior center Lauren Betts. The 6-foot-7 standout has been nothing short of dominant, recently earning National Player of the Week honors from the AP, USBWA and NCAA after an incredible East Coast road trip.
Close made it clear that her team isn’t focused on holding the top ranking but instead on continuous growth and improvement. She emphasized that being the top-ranked team in January doesn’t mean much if they aren’t prepared to perform at their best in March and April.
Close also pointed out areas where the team still has room for improvement, particularly in ball security and defensive rebounding. Taking care of the ball and eliminating empty possessions remains a crucial focus as the Bruins move forward.
You can watch the episode below:
This is UCLA’s first season in the Big Ten, and while some might think the physicality of the conference requires adjustments, Close sees it differently. She made it clear that the key to success is not about adjusting to the Big Ten but rather about being the toughest and most cohesive team, regardless of the opponent or conference.
With UCLA undefeated, the Bruins are no longer just contenders — they are the team to beat. Betts understands this and embraces the challenge. As the season progresses, the intensity continues to rise, and Betts, as an upperclassman, has taken on the responsibility of ensuring her team remains locked in. She reiterated that while outside hype is inevitable, the team remains focused on daily improvement and refuses to settle.
March Madness is on the horizon, and UCLA’s focus remains sharp. Betts believes the Bruins are the best team in the nation, but they recognize that staying at the top requires continuous growth. The team is fully aware that their success will be determined not by their current ranking but by their ability to perform when it matters most.
If UCLA continues on this trajectory, a deep tournament run and a national championship could be within reach.
