Bruins and USC Rivalry Trilogy Will Likely Happen, but When?
The No. 2 UCLA Bruins (27-2, 16-2) have concluded the regular season and will now look to make a deep postseason run that begins March 5. After Saturday's devastating second loss to their bitter rival, No. 4 USC (27-2, 17-1), the Bruins will likely get another shot at redemption against their crosstown foe.
With the Bruins and Trojans being two of the best teams in the country, there is a very good chance that the pair match up for a third game at some point. It will most likely come this weekend when they enter the Big Ten tournament as a No. 2 seed. The Trojans won the Big Ten title and the No. 1 seed.
The Bruins finished the year with two losses, both coming to the same team by double-digits in each loss. They have simply struggled to find an answer for USC sophomore guard JuJu Watkins, who led the team in scoring both games, combining for 68 points between the two meetings.
UCLA junior guard Kiki Rice led the squad with 16 points in Saturday's loss, but did not receive enough help from junior center Lauren Betts, who posted just 11 points. It was no match for Watkins' 30-point performance as she continues to cement herself as an obvious first-round draft pick.
If for some reason, one or both of the teams does not make it to the Big Ten championship, there will be another opportunity for the two to clash in the upcoming NCAA Tournament. Both teams will likely receive a No. 1 seeding and would only able to play each other in the Final Four at the earliest.
Due to how talented both of these are and how great they performed this season, it seems only right that women's college basketball sees a trilogy battle between these two incredible programs. Watkins and Betts are two of the most electrifying and must-see players in the country.
UCLA earned the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament and will earn a double bye, passing through the first two rounds and awaiting their next opponent in the quarterfinals. The Bruins will play one of three possible teams: No. 7-seed Illinois, No. 10 Nebraska, or No. 15 Rutgers.
