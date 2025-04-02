An Unsung Hero Powers Bruins to Final Four
Days after UCLA clinched its first ever NCAA Final Four appearance, one performance continues to stand out -- that of junior forward Timea Gardiner.
Gardiner lit it up from deep, helped steady the Bruins in key moments and brought an infectious energy that carried through a gritty 72-65 win over LSU in Sunday’s regional final in Spokane.
Gardiner’s five 3-pointers powered the No. 1 seed Bruins past the Tigers in front of 9,000-plus fans. She finished with 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting from beyond the arc, stepping up when UCLA needed it most, especially after star junior center Lauren Betts picked up early foul trouble.
“I think that we just did what we usually do,” Gardiner said postgame. “One person goes down, another person steps up. … We just played off each other and we just had fun.”
Gardiner’s poised performance was emblematic of a deep and balanced UCLA team that never panicked, even as LSU mounted a late game push. After the Bruins built a 14-point third quarter lead, LSU clawed back to within three with under three minutes to play.
But Gardiner’s earlier shooting heroics, including a dagger triple at the 7:53 mark of the fourth quarter, gave the Bruins the cushion they needed.
Her long range success was not by accident.
“Getting good passes from Lauren Betts,” Gardiner said with a grin. “Double team and her reads and my teammates finding me and then my job was to just knock it down.”
And knock it down she did. Again and again.
The performance marked a full circle moment for Gardiner, who transferred to UCLA this season after two years at Oregon State.
The familiarity with teammates and a longstanding connection with Coach Cori Close made the transition seamless and the victory even sweeter.
“I had connections with a lot of the players previously, so I knew,” Gardiner said. “And me and Coach Cori Close, we were really close out of high school when she recruited me. So, I knew I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m coming to UCLA.’ And I think everyone else knew that, too.”
The decision has clearly paid off. Gardiner has become a key piece in UCLA’s tournament run, one that has now officially made school history.
In a game defined by grit and physicality, Gardiner’s cool composure and contagious energy were crucial. She was quick to defer credit, though, to the collective mindset of the group.
“I think we all were prepared,” Gardiner said. “We all knew what it was going to take, and at the end of the day, we were just playing for UCLA as a whole.”
Now, she will get the chance to play for something even bigger.
The Bruins, now 34 and 2, will head to Tampa, Florida, for the national semifinal on Friday, April 4, where they will face No. 2 seed UConn, which defeated USC in Monday’s Elite Eight matchup.
UCLA joins South Carolina, UConn and Texas in the Final Four, with all four teams set to compete for the national title.
For Gardiner, it is more than just the win. It is about the journey, the belief, and the joy of playing on this stage with this team.
