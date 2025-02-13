Bruins, Trojans and a Rivalry Renewed: The Stage is Set
No. 1 UCLA women’s basketball is set for a marquee matchup Thursday night as the Bruins travel across town to face No. 6 USC at the Galen Center for the first of two meetings this season. The game marks another top-10 battle for the Bruins, who have already secured three wins over top-10 opponents and six ranked victories this season.
USC enters the game riding a hot streak, having won nine of its last 10 contests. UCLA’s dominance at home continues to draw attention, with the program announcing Wednesday that its March 1 rematch against the Trojans is officially sold out.
The sellout marks the second consecutive full-capacity crowd for the rivalry inside Pauley Pavilion, following a record-setting attendance of 13,659 when the teams met in December 2023.
The Bruins enter Thursday’s matchup focused and prepared. Junior guard Gabriela Jaquez, a key leader for the Bruins, emphasized the team’s preparation and confidence heading into Thursday’s contest.
“We just have to go in with a lot of confidence in what we've earned, what we've worked for,” Jaquez said. “That’s just really important for tomorrow.”
Jaquez acknowledged the deep-rooted rivalry between the two programs but stressed the importance of maintaining focus and approaching the game with the same mindset that has carried UCLA to the No. 1 ranking.
“We definitely think about it as a rivalry. That makes it fun, but at the same time, it is another game,” Jaquez said. “It is a rivalry, and we want to win. A lot of people are rooting for us to win, and it's not just about us playing a game. It's about the whole community and the people that go to UCLA, the people that represent UCLA. It'll be fun.”
The Bruins’ success has only heightened interest in women’s basketball, something Jaquez recognizes as an important moment for the program and the sport as a whole.
“I think what's cool about rankings and being undefeated number one is that a lot of other people can look at it and say, ‘Oh my gosh, they're so good,’ and it gives more attention to us, which I really appreciate,” Jaquez said. “People want to come watch the number one team and watch us play in Pauley Pavilion, which is great.”
With national implications, a historic rivalry, and two elite teams set to battle, Thursday’s matchup promises to be a defining moment in UCLA’s season. As Jaquez and her teammates know, the key to victory will be embracing the competition, playing together, and staying true to what has made them successful all year long.
