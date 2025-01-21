UCLA's Cori Close Champions Title IX Expansion
On Friday, UCLA women’s basketball coach Cori Close addressed the media with a thought-provoking discussion about recent developments in college athletics, particularly the implications of Title IX on revenue sharing. Her remarks highlighted the ongoing efforts to achieve gender equity in sports while shedding light on the broader financial dynamics at play within collegiate athletics.
"The Department of Education came out and talked about Title IX applying to the revenue share, which was a big announcement yesterday," Close said. "I don't think we know how that's all going to play out at this point, but that was another really big deal in terms of the points of gender equity."
The announcement marks a significant moment in the evolution of college sports, as Title IX — historically focused on ensuring equal opportunities for men and women in educational institutions — expands its reach into the financial realm. Close emphasized the importance of this development for fostering a fairer environment.
"When the money is so tight and one group gets performance bonuses and the other group doesn't, who are you going to invest in?" Close asked.
This change coincides with a historic shift in how the NCAA compensates Division I women’s basketball teams. In a move to help close the pay gap between men and women in college sports, the NCAA will now pay women's teams "performance units" for every game they play in the NCAA Tournament, starting with this year’s March Madness.
Historically, the revenue generated by men’s sports, particularly football and basketball, has often dictated investment strategies, leaving women’s sports at a disadvantage. However, this new interpretation of Title IX could change the financial calculus. Close stressed the importance of this shift.
"Now, when both have the opportunity to be revenue producers for their university and for their conferences, I think it encourages and incentivizes athletic directors and chancellors and presidents to pour in as they are an investment, not just one you have to support," Close said.
Close also reflected on her involvement in shaping the conversation around unit distribution, a system that allocates revenue across athletic programs.
"I was directly involved in the unit distribution conversation, and I know how many athletic directors, presidents, and chancellors fought for that,” Close said. “I'm really excited for how that's going to help continue to grow our sport."
Her comments underscore the broader challenges of resource allocation in an era of tight budgets and increasing demands for equity. By recognizing women’s sports as viable revenue producers, colleges and universities could reimagine how they distribute funds, incentivize performance, and foster an environment of equal opportunity.
As the implications of this announcement unfold, UCLA and other institutions will likely be at the forefront of navigating these changes. The potential for greater investment in women’s sports and an equitable revenue-sharing model could transform the collegiate athletics landscape — ushering in a new era of growth and inclusion.
