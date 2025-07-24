Azzi Fudd Gets Honest About Not Playing With Paige Bueckers at UConn
It's great to see Paige Bueckers is already making a name for herself with the Dallas Wings in the WNBA. However, it's still interesting to think about what the UConn Huskies roster will look like without her on it.
One player in particular who is still trying to grapple with not having Bueckers playing at UConn is Azzi Fudd.
In a recent appearance on Good Game With Sarah Spain, Fudd explained how her role on the Huskies will undoubtedly change with Bueckers now playing at the next level.
"It's weird being the oldest. I don't know, I feel old," said Fudd.
"Freshmen are coming in, they're 17, and I'm like, ugh. They're talking about all the high school slang and brain rot. We're not that [far] apart, but it feels like it. It's going to be weird not having [Paige], obviously. But it's going to be fun, and I'm super excited for what this year is going to hold for me."
Bueckers' role at UConn underwent a drastic change from her freshman season in 2020 to her final year in 2025. She started off as a scoring machine and became one of the true leaders of the roster.
Fudd's collegiate career is taking a similar route to Bueckers. The 2025-26 season will be her fifth and final season with UConn.
Of course, Fudd, who shot a BIG EAST-leading 43 percent from behind the arc last season, will be at the center point of UConn's offense.
However, she will also be responsible for helping lead the next wave of Huskies talent into the future.
Read More UConn Huskies Coverage:
MORE: UConn Men's Basketball Sets Exhibition Double With Elite Foe
MORE: UConn Huskies Basketball Announces Major Scheduling News
MORE: UConn Huskies' WBB Stars Sign Exciting NIL Deal
MORE: UConn Legend Paige Bueckers Made WNBA History With This Stat
MORE: Elite Recruit Gets Honest About Dan Hurley, UConn Huskies